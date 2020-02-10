advertisement

Big Barcelona Andres Iniesta will make the AFC Champions League shine, but Chinese clubs will have to pause due to the coronavirus, as the interrupted continental competition starts this week.

Vissel Kobe fans are optimistic after Iniesta led the J-League team to victory in the Japanese Super Cup last weekend after the penalty shootout against Yokohama F Marinos made a mistake.

While Iniesta and Thomas Vermaelen are foreign stars who have raised Vissel’s hopes, Chinese clubs face difficulties as the Asian authorities struggle to stem the deadly corona virus.

Games with Chinese teams have been postponed to early April, though Beijing Guoan will be in action next week as they were in camp in South Korea and exempt from quarantine.

China’s Super League has also been indefinitely suspended, which deprived the teams of training and fitness when they first tried to get the trophy back into the hands of the Chinese since 2015.

The virus shifts postponed the round of 16 of the Champions League East to June 16-24. The games will continue to be reviewed and could continue to be relocated to neutral locations.

The novel corona virus has killed more than 900 people and infected 40,000 people in China. The SARS-like virus is believed to have occurred in downtown Wuhan.

Vissel starts at home against Malaysian Johor Darul Ta’zim on Wednesday, but Vermaelen insisted the Japanese team didn’t look too far into the future.

“We don’t have a specific goal in mind, we have to win it or something,” the former Arsenal defender told the Asian Football Confederation website.

“We have to find out where we can go, game by game.” But he added, “We won the Kaiser Cup and we won the Super Cup, so we have to be confident. If we can beat the Japanese champions, you can be sure of going into the AFC Champions League.”

Yokohama, who is coached by former Australian boss Ange Postecoglou, and Vissel’s tight losers on Saturday when there were nine misses on the penalty shootout will face South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Wednesday.

Defending champion Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia is launching his campaign against Iranian Shahr Khodro in the West region on Monday.

Former Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic will make his debut for Al Duhail in Qatar, where the Iranian club Persepolis will play.

