Andres Iniesta has spoken about the possibility of linking up with Xavi in ​​Barcelona and praises the idea of ​​”not looking good”.

Xavi has confirmed this week that he has rejected a move from Barcelona to replace Ernesto Valverde as manager, but admitted that it remains his dream to manage the club in the future.

Iniesta says he is increasingly withdrawing from the idea of ​​training as he finally decided to hang up his boots.

“A partnership of Xavi and Iniesta doesn’t look bad at all, but it’s not possible at the moment,” he said.

“I haven’t said that I would like to coach in a particular team, but over time the idea of ​​becoming a coach is getting more appealing.

“I would love for Xavi to coach Barca anytime soon, but you have to consider how he feels or what he has planned. I think Xavi will return to Barça sooner or later, but I don’t know when.”

Source | Radio Marca

Quique Setien has been installed since 1999 as the club’s coach on a two-and-a-half year contract that lasts until 2022, but it would be no surprise if Xavi replaced him.

