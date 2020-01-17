advertisement

The end is almost there for the final episodes of Season 5 of Fuller House – and for the final episodes of the series as a whole. The hard part will just be waiting for it. We know it will come, but it doesn’t look like it will be in the near future. Just check out the Twitter photo below for proof. The show’s official report says they’ll be back “later this year,” so we shouldn’t expect much in the coming months.

The hardest part about waiting is knowing that the work is done for the cast and crew. They shot the entire series, and although we think there could have been more, Netflix doesn’t seem interested in it. You called season five the end of the road for a reason. It is a fate that the occupation has accepted, and at least they have had the opportunity to say goodbye. (You will do it again with the fans.)

In a new interview with the Maine Press (while promoting her new book Full Circle: From Hollywood to Real Life and Back), this topic is dealt with in a little more detail. Andrea Barber said:

“We love the show, we love each other and we love these characters. I love playing Kimmy Gibler so much and I felt like there were more stories to tell. We’re sad that it’s over, but we’re happy that fans can now watch the last season, and I can’t wait for them to see how we ended the series when the last episodes later this year are available on Netflix. “

Sometimes it’s better if viewers want more – and at least Fuller House says goodbye as one of the most popular comedies on Netflix. The audience is always busy (at least by unofficial numbers) and you never know what the future holds for the franchise – even if we have to wait a little longer.

Are you going to miss Fuller House when the series comes out of the air?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also remember to stay the moment you want more news. (Photo: Netflix.)

Our love knows no borders. 💛 See you later this year. pic.twitter.com/phgHYAp8Pz

– Fuller House (@fullerhouse) January 10, 2020

