MANILA, Philippines – Andray Blatche hopes to be saved when he leads a loaded Mighty Sports squad that will be participating in the Dubai International Basketball Tournament later this month.

“In any case, what happened in China left many people with bad taste,” he said after training the team in Makati on Monday, referring to Gilas Pilipina’s last Fiba World Cup appearance.

“I don’t expect to come back here without a championship in Dubai. We have the right stones, the right players and a good situation, ”he added.

Blatche was obviously thrilled with the idea of ​​creating an exciting mix of talents – an idea that brought international veterans Renaldo Balkman, hopeful NBA teenagers Kai Sotto, UAAP and Gilas, Thirdy Ravena, Javi and Juan Gomez de Liaño, and Dr , Dave Ildefonso.

Mighty Sports will travel to the Emirates on January 21, two days before the competition ends.

The 6-foot-11 center was also thrilled by the idea of ​​playing alongside Sotto.

“He has a high basketball IQ,” said Blatche.

“It’s basically not [his] cunning and [his] sense of the game – the gaps, the cuts and the screens. It should be good.”

Mighty Sports hopes to improve its third goal in 2019 when it hit the Lebanese Al Riyadi powerhouse in the semi-finals.

“I think it’s a great mix. I think they did a wonderful job putting this team together. All the guards and grownups. It’s going to be exciting and fun,” said Blatche.

Sotto will be working with Blatche and the rest of Mighty Sports in Dubai as he already has previous commitments in the United States.

