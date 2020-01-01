advertisement

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen called some fun reinforcements to start the new year, “Saturday Night Live”, alum Cheri Oteri, who channeled their most famous impression: Barbara Walters.

Just like the talent at ABC earlier in the day, Cohen and Cooper played recordings of the true Walters that delivered their legendary line “This is ’20 / 20”. Oteri took them from there and told the hosts of the annual holiday special: Let me first say what an honor it is for you to have me on your New Year’s special. “

In her signing, commanding voice, “Walters” admitted that “I fear that retirement will not suit me as well as people hoped, and that I am now with people like the Korean boy band BTS, the climate change activist , I’m on the go on social media Greta Thunberg and body-hugging singer Lizzo, I decided to wipe my protective suit and get back into the game. “

“Walters” also posed a new reality show to follow their daily lives and show other Hollywood legends like Kirk Douglas and Angela Lansbury. Topics for discussion include: “Global warming, the royals, hip operations that have been farted, and the upcoming presidential election.”

Cooper, himself a mainstay of the evening news, had doubled Oteri’s fitting impression with laughter. In the end he was sitting on the floor.

Cooper is known for his uncontrollable giggles that often occur during the RidcuList segment on his CNN show.

It’s probably best if you look at the whole above just for yourself above.

