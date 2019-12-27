advertisement

There are many celebrities who have found a perfect way on social networks to further expand their number of fans. Becky G is without a doubt one of them. The American singer from only 22 years old has grown and matured with the networks, as is the case Kylie Jenner or miley CyrusShe masters them perfectly.

In particular Instagram, your favorite platform. It is where the followers of Inglewood different publications count constantly. As a good start Becky usually combines publications with a very professional look, whether pictures or photos of their concerts, with more personal publications.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2Ro8cgsmss [/ embed]

advertisement

Becky G’s photo

And it’s one of the personalities that has drawn a lot of attention in the past few days. Among other things, because we can see a close-up of in the picture Becky that generated a lot of comments.

What surprised me the most was the size of the singer’s lips. So you can read comments like ” And this size? “There are only a few who assume that the American has recently decided to visit her trusted plastic surgeon and increase the volume of her lips.

The truth is that only she knows the answer. What we do know is that there are opinions of all kinds in the forums and networks through which the picture in question is already circulating.

” I think something was done, “” I didn’t have those lips before, “” In my opinion, the volume is a product of makeup, “” You want to see surgeries that don’t have any, “” “Becky put on has her nose “ or ” You would notice more if it had happened because of the operating room ”These are just a few comments that show how the debate on social networks is more than burning.

And that no matter how much the subject of debate is something that the singer doesn’t particularly like, it only creates more media noise around her. Something like that Becky know, help her continue to grow and gain fame.

advertisement