Your fans are crazy about their performance.

Becky G has proven her tremendous talent as a singer. She had an exceptional voice and was encouraged to sing in Spanish to surprise her sister on her birthday.

The American singer and actress demonstrated her Mexican ancestry by singing Mariachi, the regional and popular genre of Mexico, for her sister’s birthday and for all her followers on her social networks.

Becky G’s Sister celebrated 17 years and the composer couldn’t be missing on such a special day and delight her with her beautiful and sweet voice.

In Mexico, it is common to celebrate the birthday party with mariachis who entertain the celebrant. Certainly nobody imagined this in this case the beautiful Californian is encouraged to offer this show and also to do it in Spanish.

For the pleasure of their followers, The singer shared the video of their presentation on their social networks. The post already has more than 1,400,000 views and thousands of comments praising its performance.

Becky cheered and moved her sister Stephanie with a very special song that everyone knows: “Love of the two”. And since it’s a genre that stands out from its style, it caught the attention of all of its followers.

The singer accompanied the video with a few words dedicated to her sister: “Happy Birthday Sister 17. I love you A little sick and a little rusty, but you got me”, and referred to sharing with her despite all the setbacks ,

