Perhaps the best thing to say about 2019 is “Phew!” Yes, it was such a year and the closing of the book in the second decade of the 21st century at least gives hope that the next will be better. On the other hand in 2010 appeared as if this decade could be great. Instead, we moved from the epic event – the Olympic Games – to an epic failure. Read in what you want.

And so we may come to the penultimate Maxie Awards for the past year, which recognize successes, performance losses, nonsense and wonderful things that cannot be described in one word. Votes – OK, voting, like mine – were counted and milestones duly noted. So without further delay or comment from legal counsel, let’s go.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION – Because our life is about them, isn’t it?

Best mountain improvement: Don’t laugh After looking for my mother’s admonition to always say something good, I will agree to Vail Resort’s Epic ™ ticket price. I said don’t laugh. Yes, I know that $ 157 a day seemed a bit high for half a dozen runs this month, but what if your friends book online they can get a whopping $ 30 in the first week of January for an otherwise 179 – Save dollar ticket. Hope you’re happy, mom.

Least of all mountain improvement: The sequel to the breakdown gondola saga. What was both annoying and weird last season was at least somewhat understandable, as the launch of Blackcomb’s new attraction was accompanied by quick setup and sparse training. But after a summer of testing and tweaking, Epic ™ seemed to fail on the Sunday before Christmas.

Handover of the guard: Hard enough to think of Creekside Canski without JC, but Whistler without Bob Dufour? Whatever it is, Bob does it, apparently he won’t do it after this season. I feel a disturbance in power … but the farce continues.

ALL POLITICS IS LOCAL DIVISION – Even if part of it happens outside of our bladder.

How deep can you go: Prime Minister Justin “Sachmo” Trudeau gave us all a Christmas present by announcing his decision to take a “lower profile” in his second term. After too many gaffes and a squeak of choice, it’s unclear why he isn’t handing the office over to Chrystia Freeland, since he gave her pretty much everything else to deal with. And Whistler Blackcomb (WB) could always use another snowboard instructor.

And where won’t you go: Kudos to Tourism Whistler, who announced in January that they would stop marketing Tiny Town to China. Maybe we can borrow and suggest a page from the country’s dictatorship she have no place in our internal affairs.

The relief is only $ 4.5 million away: After surprising us with the fascinating fact that the public washroom on Olympic Plaza made its way through 424 kilometers of toilet paper last year, Happy Jack called the new price tag reasonable for Whistler’s Toilets Mahal collective. Not surprisingly, few outside the Muni Hall use exactly that word to describe the price.

Until then roll one more: Or not! Cannabis is legal in Canada. Tourists come to Whistler to get high – not just in the mountains. How long does the Whistler resort community (RMOW) have to “investigate” the problem before implementing a strategy so that locals and tourists can enjoy the health benefits and contribute to the provincial economy?

Leave Fantasyland: Since 2011, Whistler Alpine Paving has been paying more to mix our asphalt in Squamish instead of their plant in Cheakamus to improve the people who live there. Regardless, two years ago, the province extended Alpine’s lease by 10 years. What exactly do we prove here?

Take the good with the bad: The RMOW did a surprising number of things well this year. Among them – assigning Council members significant portfolios and imposing them on consulting with their provincial colleagues, not to mention the need to lubricate; Completion of the Valley Trail connection from Alta Lake Road to Function Junction; make a deal with the cheakamus people through the DES system; Abolition of the illicit temporary use permit for home studio artists; promising students receive free bus tickets; and increase property taxes by less than three percent … OK, that was amazing, but not compared to an increase of six percent in Pemby and Squish.

It’s hard to be green: Or provincial NDP with green activators. The province has again rejected a financing model that it is already supporting in the regional capital and lower mainland for regional transit from sea to sky. I am not sure if it is sauce for the goose or slop for the pigs, but somewhere there is a suitable metaphor.

Ottawa gives, Ontario takes: In April, the authorities lifted nationwide restrictions on spirits. In July Ontario, a.k.a. Ford Nation, direct import from B.C. Wines that endanger evil wineries are fined $ 250,000 when delivered to ontarians. As if we need another reason not to drink Ontario wine?

When and when you build it: The Squamish Nation announces plans to build 6,000 mostly rented units in 11 skyscrapers in Kitsilano on its own land, the development of which Vancouver has no say in. Oh, and parking for only 10 percent of the units. Wonder if this idea could walk down the corridor?

LIFE IN THE BUBBLE – Not the only reasons we live here, but …

Borrow, don’t buy: The Re-Build-It Center introduces its own lending library … for tools! I have read somewhere that the average drill is used a total of 18 minutes in its life. Do you need a better reason to borrow one?

Racks in peace: Ironman is coming; Ironman goes; we’re glad.

Make yourself proud to be a Whistleratic: Playgrounds and bicycles. Throw in the skis and you have Whistler under control. Keith Reynolds and Pat Montani are each Citizen of the Year for playground builders and bicycles for humanity. The bar has just been raised for future recipients.

Will you be my friend: After 17 years of generosity, Whistler’s American friends announced that they would stop operating. Even in Tiny Town, volunteering shouldn’t be a life’s work. Thank you for all of your good work.

It was 30 years ago today, really: Yes, it was. And the whole city and much of the country celebrated Rob Boyd’s departure victory in Canada, at home, here in Whistler. We remember Robbie.

Or was that 25 years ago: A quarter of a century ago Pique news magazine was born to Bob and Kathy Barnett, Kevin Damaskie and Dave Rigler. A quarter of a century later, hey, I’m still fine. No small feat in the waning days of print journalism. We are richer for your dream.

