Tim Cone of Barangay Ginebra and Norman Black of Meralco have seen a lot in their long career in the Philippine Basketball Association and know that the governor’s cup final they will be attending will be the beginning of a long time chess game.

“If we could end it early, of course we would be like that,” said Cone as he and his Gin Kings tried to maintain their championship over black and his bolts from Game 1 at 7pm. on Tuesday in the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao. “But we think it will be a game 7, which is generally the case when you have two really good teams.”

Ginebra and Meralco will compete for the season-ending title for the third time in the past four years, with the first two best-of-seven series spanning 13 games. The Kings won the 2016 edition with a tough three-hand from Justin Brownlee in Game 6, which gave Ginebra a long drought while both played against a virtual stalemate until Ginebra got it out the following season with a Game 7 thriller.

And those setbacks are still fresh for the Bolts, especially for Black, who has cycled and traded a lot during the season to make sure they have fair chances in this duel.

“We’re much better equipped this time,” said Black, after Raymond Almazan, a true center, and solitary Maliksi, an excellent sniper, had been added to his squad, who had no legitimate great man other than Allen Durham and a dependable outsider Maliksi caliber shooters in these two defeats.

“We feel in good shape. We tried to keep our players going throughout the conference to make sure they stay fresh,” said Black. “We went to the limit in the semifinals [against TNT]. We are just in case that it comes to a game 7, ready. “

But wait, it wasn’t just Meralco who added firepower.

Stanley Pringle, probably the most prolific point guard in the league, is the face that Black and his Bolts haven’t seen in the previous series, and Cone knows he has a weapon that Meralco may not have an answer to.

“It would be difficult to stop us now,” Cone said in an earlier interview.

Nevertheless, in a long series, no one can deny the fact that winning the opening game would be a great advantage, since the loser bears the adjustment burden for the next competition and the winner has the golden chance to win a comfortable lead game 2.

“We’re going to throw grenades at each other for a few games and try to get the wire and see who wins,” said Cone.

On paper, the advantage is still on the side of Ginebra, who has a very balanced, firepowered team that the Point Guard LA Tenorio orchestrates so well.

The hunger factor is obvious with the Bolts, no matter what fans say from the other side.

The Bolts still have Durham, the best import in those two seasons, when they lost to the Kings. He may have been playing his best in the past four years, and he is delivering better all-round numbers because he has a better supporting role. INQ

