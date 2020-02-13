(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Wednesday episode of “The Masked Singer”.)

“The Masked Singer” aired its third episode of its third season on Wednesday, which ended with the elimination and subsequent unmasking of a third season candidate: Miss Monster.

In today’s Valentine’s Day episode, the four remaining members of Group A – Miss Monster, Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger – competed to see who will go on in this season’s tournament rounds.

After her appearance, it was time for panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke as well as guest judge Leah Remini and the studio audience to choose the “weakest” actress for the elimination.

They selected Miss Monster, who Lesley Gore’s “You don’t own me”, and exposed her to reveal the Grammy-winning singer Chaka Khan. Before Khan was revealed, Scherzinger and Thicke correctly guessed their identity, but the other panelists dismissed these other false names: Reba McEntire, Queen Latifah, and Mary Wilson.

As Fox previously announced, this season’s format will change “slightly” from the first two episodes of “The Masked Singer”.

The six participants in Group B – banana, elephant, kitty, taco, mouse and frog – will be introduced next week and reduced to three participants in three episodes, just like those in Group A. The show will then do the same for Group C. The last 9 participants from these three groups will then come together and fight for the golden mask trophy for the rest of the season.

Together with the meanwhile eliminated Miss Monster, Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne), the entire season of masked candidates includes banana, frog, mouse, kangaroo, white tiger, turtle, astronaut, swan, kitty, bear, elephant, rhino , T-Rex, Night Angel and Taco. Among these 18 participants, they “collected a total of 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and a title in the Guinness Book of Records”. according to Fox.

Watch Miss Monster’s appearance in the video above and her unmasking via the following clip.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8 / 7c.

