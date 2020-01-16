advertisement

How long would you say you listen to music on your headphones every day? One hour? Maybe two or three hours? Let us call it three – you might commute one and a half hours on the way to and from work. If that is the case, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 wireless Bluetooth headphones will last no less than 20 days before they need to be charged. That is more than 3 weeks if we only have it Monday through Friday! They also offer great sound quality and deep bass, and you can buy a pair now on Amazon for just $ 29.99 if you hurry up.

Here are the highlights of the product page:

Hi-res certified sound The Hi-Res logo is of an exceptional audio quality that is only assigned to audio devices that can produce the most accurate reproduction of what the artist intended. Unlike regular headphones, Q10 offers sound up to 40 KHz for the richest listening experience

Bassup our exclusive BASSUP technology analyzes the low frequencies of your audio in real time and immediately raises the bass combined with oversized 40 mm dynamic drivers, bass power is boosted to 100% per button on the right earcup of the wireless over-ear headphones activates BASSUP

60 hours of playing time an advanced Bluetooth chip with less power consumption combined with the world-famous power technology of anchor to offer an enormous playing time, even for wireless over-headphones Listen for 2 hours a day for a whole month

Fast charge? Charge the Q10 wireless headphones for 5 minutes and listen for up to 5 hours with a USB-C charging port for ease of use and comprehensive compatibility

Foldable design can be folded neatly for easy storage and transport. Reinforced hinges ensure complete durability and reliability

