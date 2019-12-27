advertisement

The alarm sounded shortly after midnight on Friday. Volunteers and crew members with cloudy eyes stumbled into the canteen for a discussion. There was a boat, said the ship’s mission director, Rene Stein. There were about 1.8 nautical miles ahead of us. Everyone had to be ready.

On the monkey deck, the highest point where you can safely stand on the ship, the volunteer in the guard service could see a light in the distance. It flashed brightly across the Mediterranean and blinked once or twice before stopping. After a pause it lit up again and again, a sign of life under a hint of stars. He peeked through his binoculars and tried to spot the people on board.

advertisement

Then he heard her scream.

As the rescue ship came closer to Alan Kurdi, the captain set fire to the ship to show that he had received the news from the needy. Two lifeboats were used, with voluntary drivers at their helm.

Once on board, the man with his baby clung to him, took a deep breath, then let out a cry. He started vomiting

The first began to circle the 8m boat while a crew member asked for information about who was on board. The answer came to five women, one of them pregnant. There were 10 children, the youngest six months old.

A rescue operation is both quick and slow. It felt quick because the adrenaline was pumped by everyone, but slowly because they knew it was important to calm everything down. Panic takes life, it was warned during training.

Paralyzed by shock

The first lifeboat came back with four children, a woman and a man. The children were toddlers. They were lifted onto Alan Kurdi’s deck, some crying, others with shocked faces. Once on board, the man with his baby clung to him, took a deep breath, then let out a cry. He started vomiting.

On December 26, the crew of Alan Kurdi is practicing rescue simulations in the search and rescue zone off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean. Photo: Sally Hayden

The lifeboat drove back several times, taking children, women, and then the men who stumbled when they were helped on a ladder and wooden steps.

“Thank you, thank you,” whispered a woman in skinny jeans and a headscarf. “No problem,” replied one of the rescue workers.

To prevent it from being reused by people smugglers and the allegations that the crew of Alan Kurdi had worked with them, the boat in which they were sailing was destroyed. It went up in flames before the last lifeboat was hoisted on deck and the Alan Kurdi began to move away from the Libyan coast.

All 32 people brought on board were Libyans. They said they had set sail from Tripoli hours earlier and escaped the war. In April, Eastern General Khalifa Haftar ordered his self-proclaimed Libyan national army to advance into the North African capital. In the past eight months, more than 2,000 people have been killed in fighting and around 150,000 have been displaced.

In a statement last week, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said air strikes are the leading cause of civilian death. “182 dead and 212 injured, followed by ground fighting, improvised explosive devices, kidnappings and murders”.

The rescue ship Alan Kurdi reached the search and rescue zone off the Libyan coast on December 26. Photo: Sally Hayden

Libya is a transit country for refugees fleeing dictatorships and wars in Africa and the Middle East, but Libyans are also increasingly fleeing.

The condition of the fiberglass boat – which had two engines – showed that people on the boat either paid more money or were respected by smugglers compared to Sub-Saharan Africans, who are usually crammed with rubber boats, sometimes with broken engines. The Libyans on board had food supplies, a satellite phone, and a GPS for two days. After reaching international waters, they were able to call for help and thus increase their chances of survival.

“Rubber boats are difficult because nothing reflects the color. Wooden boats are better, but rarely, ”Stein, the ship’s mission manager, warned the volunteer crew in advance. Fiberglass was even rarer.

The rescue ship Alan Kurdi on the morning of Christmas day, shortly before leaving port in Mazaro del Vallo, Sicily. Photo: Sally Hayden

Take care of people

“The people were calm and in a very stable condition,” said Stefan Schultz, a paramedic on one of Alan Kurdi’s lifeboats, who stayed up all night and looked after the people who were rescued.

“I’m tired, very tired,” he said on Friday morning. “I can’t really describe this feeling. The whole process was fine. We trained for this scenario and therefore it worked quite well.”

If you only have a 30 percent chance, don’t leave your country. You only go on the water when you are desperate

Since 2014, more than 19,000 people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe. The Libya route is the deadliest migration route in the world.

Aid ships like the Alan Kurdi have been accused of acting as an “attraction” for refugees and migrants. Critics say bailouts encourage more people to risk their lives by paying smugglers for the sea, although the captain of Alan Kurdi Uwe Doll rejects this interpretation.

In the early morning hours of December 27, children were rescued from a wooden boat off the Libyan coast. Photo: Sally Hayden

In the early morning hours of December 27, children were rescued from a wooden boat off the Libyan coast. Photo: Sally Hayden

“You want to escape,” he said. “They know the chance and risk of dying in small boats like this while fleeing, and they know that we [the rescue lifeboats] only save 30 percent of the refugees in the area. If you only have a 30 percent chance, don’t leave your country. You don’t go on the water unless you’re desperate. “

Doll said saving people had made him emotions that he had never had in his life.

“Sometimes it makes me a little sad and it also makes me happy. We can help them, I’ve never had this feeling. “

A Christmas tree light in the window of the lifeboat Alan Kurdi. Photo: Sally Hayden

advertisement