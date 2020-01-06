advertisement

Vicente Anasta and Mark Alcoseba stopped the late attack by Jordan Cimafranca and Alberto Villamor to make a 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 decision and win the men’s double crown in the PPS-PEPP. Fernando Suarez Cup at the weekend at the Philam Tennis Club in Quezon City.

The Anasta-Alcoseba tandem fought early after two one-sided victories with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Rodolfo Barquin Jr. and Vince Salas in the semi-finals before the first set fell out of the Cimafranca-Villamor couple in the final ,

But the highest-stakes duo formed a new group and won the first three games of the second set before winning a 6-against-all draw with a win in the next three games. Although the next two failed, they put their performance together and finished Cimafranca and Villamor, Bryan Saarenas and John Saga 6-2, 6-4 in the first half of the tournament on the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala circuit.

Alcoseba, a member of the soft tennis team that won the gold medal at the recent games in Southeast Asia, later teamed up with Rollie Anasta to secure Teddy Danao and Raymond Diaz (8: 5) the title in the 30-year league ,

# 2 Jayson Benitez and Expedito Lim Jr. rejected leaders Roland Kraut and Karl Santamaria 8: 7 (3), while Aldrin Geluz and Nasser Mortiga won the 1950s trophy by rejecting Jose Barro and Gabby Gatchalian 8- 6th

Meanwhile, the country’s best and up-and-coming youth players continue their hunt for honor and leaderboard points as they win the PPS-PEPP Dinagyang Festival tennis tournament on Thursday (January 7th). The legends of the 40s, 50s and 60s can also be seen at the six-day event.

