advertisement

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all-star captains again.

Once again the fans got – mostly anyway – who they wanted to start the game with.

advertisement

Once again, too many NBA players mocked their voices to decide which colleagues should start the league showcase.

It is time for the NBA to take the players’ voice away. It is clear that too many do not want the job.

While fan voting pretty much set the tone for who will start in Chicago on February 16, an AP analysis of the numbers showed that 380 players participated in the poll. The players, like the media and fans, voted for three front court players and two guards per person at the East and West conferences.

A look at these numbers shows growing concern.

Antetokounmpo – the league’s current MVP – received the most votes of the players with 258 votes. This means that 67.9% of the players who voted thought he was worthy of an All Star start. More importantly, 32.1% of the players who voted believe he should either leave the bank or not be an all-star at all.

James did not appear on 38.2% of player choices. If there’s one thing you can agree on, Antetokounmpo and James are among the top three strikers at their conferences this season.

Sounds reasonable, but doesn’t seem obvious to peers.

James and Antetokounmpo were the only starters who received more than 50% of the votes from their fellow players. In other words, 52% of the players did not think Anthony Davis should be a starter, 56% did not agree with Luka Doncic, 59% did not agree with Kawhi Leonard, 62% did not agree with James Harden, 67% did not agree with Joel Embiid, 70 % did not vote for Kemba Walker, 72% did not vote for Pascal Siakam and a whopping 83% of the players did not vote for Trae Young.

If there can be two days of outrage and Derek Jeter is counted to receive 99.7% of the Baseball Writers Association of America’s vote for inclusion in the Hall of Fame – without a unanimous selection with a puny vote – then it should give some indignation for this.

The Pro Bowl is less than ideal since the players who made the Super Bowl are not participating and there are not many other players who might be on the field in Orlando this weekend. Alex Ovechkin is missing from the NHL All-Star game this weekend. The last innings of Baseball All-Star Game usually feature players that most fans have not voted for, since the starting evenings are long gone.

And the NBA’s all-star game gets hit the most every year because it’s not a defense fair.

It is doubtful whether this will change. Gone are the days when Pete Rose ran over Ray Fosse in an all-star game.

But that doesn’t mean that NBA players shouldn’t take voting seriously.

In some cases, the players heard their voice. Fan pick Kyrie Irving was not mentioned as an appetizer. Walker received this nod instead – based on the votes of the players and the media.

Irving or Walker can be a legitimate debate, but some players have voted weird.

– Zion Williamson received two votes, which doesn’t look too bad on the surface. After all, he was number 1 in the overall classification last season. However, keep in mind that the two votes were cast before he made his NBA debut on Wednesday.

– Tacko Fall – the 7-foot-5 Boston center that spent most of its rookie season in the G League – received seven votes from players. He has appeared in four games.

– Justise Winslow, who missed most of the Miami season, received one vote. Heat teammate KZ Okpala too. That is one vote more than he has NBA points.

– Thanasis Antetokounmpo received six votes from players. Kostas Antetokounmpo got five, a large number for someone who hasn’t scored this season. Maybe the players were confused. Maybe these voices should go to Giannis. Who knows.

– Bol Bol has a voice. He hasn’t played yet. Miye Oni got a voice. He has made three goalless appearances. The list of “this guy has votes?” Go on and on and on and on.

A total of 292 players received at least one vote from their colleagues. This is a new record, three more than the ridiculous number that was set last year.

The system changed four years ago after 768,112 people voted for Zaza Pachulia in 2016 and almost made him a starter. Pachulia’s “candidacy” was fueled by social media influencers and many voices from the former Soviet Republic of Georgia, his homeland.

The NBA was right to act then, changing the rules by using a formula that selects starters in a system where fans make up 50% of the votes, media 25% and players the other 25%.

Change the rules again.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement