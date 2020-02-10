advertisement

Dundee United’s offer for expiry day for Dunfermline star Kevin Nisbet confirmed that the search for Lawrence Shankland’s replacement was well advanced.

Courier Sport’s Eric Nicolson broke the news on Friday evening and the initial response from Tannadice followers, certainly on social media, was positive.

After all, Nisbet, 22, is not far behind Shankland, 24, in the stakes of the season.

The former Raith Rovers man has scored 22 goals in 30 games, the United hero having hit the back of the net 28 times for the club and the country in the same number of games as his league counterpart.

Thanks to Shankland’s remarkable form and notoriety, the Tangerines’ efforts to fill the shoes of their star player – when he finally leaves Tannadice – will intrigue fans across the country.

Nisbet enjoys brilliant form this season

Dundee United sports director Tony Asghar and the owners of the club know that replacing such influential players, especially tall strikers, is a huge task.

Under each Odsonne Edouard taking over from Moussa Dembele at Celtic hides a real calamity of transfer to Andy Carroll and Fernando Torres in Liverpool.

The sums can be millions of kilometers away in this part of the world, but the importance of such a decision, in the eyes of the supporters, is anything but.

United, on their way to a top flight, could face a battle with Hibs if they returned for Nisbet.

The Easter Road club has submitted an offer of £ 350,000 plus £ 150,000 of attacker’s add-ons on the day of the transfer deadline, with championship leaders going one step further.

In November, reports said the Rangers’ scouts had also watched Nisbet, under contract until 2021, in action.

Tangerines owner Mark Ogren told the BBC last week, “If the situation was good for Lawrence and the club, we would be open to a situation where he could leave in the summer.”

Who else but Nisbet could fill the void?

A list of future free Premiership agents includes Chris Long and Tony Watt of Motherwell, who recently signed an agreement with the Fir Park side until the end of the campaign.

Former Hamilton striker Rakish Bingham joined United last week on a short-term contract and could stay with Robbie Neilson’s team, but the 26-year-old has never been prolific.

Could United monitor Marc McNulty’s situation at Hibs?

The Scottish striker, who scored a hat-trick in the Scottish Cup against BSC Glasgow this weekend, is back in the capital of Reading where he has just over two years left.

Will Vakoun Bayo of Celtic, targeted by St Mirren on the day of the transfer deadline, seek to lend himself next season if he remains fourth in the hierarchical order behind Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Patryk Klimala?

Robbie Neilson’s Dundee United is on its way to a top flight

If so, will it be on Neilson’s radar?

The scale of Shankland’s challenge for Dundee United was recently revealed by Parkhead legend Frank McAvennie.

He thinks United have an English Premier League player in their hands.

McAvennie told Courier Sport: “I can’t believe a top club or Premier League club near the bottom of the table didn’t come to the transfer window for him.”

“The Rangers and Celtic want it, but I would tell him to go to England. We have guys like Andy Robertson, John Fleck, John McGinn and Ryan Fraser who are doing very well in the south, Shankland is next. “

The key question for United fans is: who will be the next Lawrence Shankland?

