There have been a number of movements in the MLB landscape in the past 10 days, especially regarding some major fantasy baseball names that have landed in new homes, more about signing free agents or trading. As already mentioned at FantasyPros, Nick Castellanos’ four-year contract with the Reds was announced on January 27th. However, this article introduces two other outfield players who are proven to have strong offensive production.

Marcell Ozuna is cleaning up in Atlanta

Ozuna has spent the past two seasons regularly competing in fourth place in the Cardinals Batting Order. Now that he has agreed on a one-year pact with the Braves last week, he is expected to take on this role for two-time defender N.L. Ostmeister. It was somewhat surprising to see that Ozuna was content with a one-year contract when his services were reportedly in high demand. However, reports indicated that the 29-year-old thug saw Atlanta as a potential target, and it didn’t help his assessment of this design – pick compensation was tied to each team except for the cards that ultimately contracted him.

The Braves surprisingly had to forego the resignation of star third baseman and cleanup man Josh Donaldson from 2019 in this offseason, so the club needed a strong bat to support the offensive. Ozuna came from a season in which he completed 29 home races while beating .472 in 130 games, and fit perfectly.

The 32 injury-missing games and career average of 0.241 strokes were certainly the red marks in Ozuna’s ledger from last year, but his perhaps most impressive and important stretch of the season ended with a 9-21 win two homers and three doubles in the NLDS against his new employer. In addition, there are numerous indications that his drop in the batting average after a career of 277 points before the 2019 season was largely due to bad luck.

Ozuna has a .315 BABIP career, but in 2019 he recorded a meager .259 while actually posting a career-best 48.1 percent hit rate and 12.6 percent barrel rate. With this tough hit rate, he ended up in the top 10 among all qualifiers last season, and this barrel rate was enough to find him in the top 25. With Ozuna preparing to land behind three All-Stars in Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman this year, it’s not just a big season with over 30 homers, over 100 RBI and a return to a solid batting average a possibility but a very reasonable expectation.

Starling Marte gives D-Backs additional poison

Martes name had been swirled around in trade rumors long before the Diamondbacks and Pirates finally agreed to trade with the double-threat veteran last Monday. The pirates were given some prospects for 19-year prospects for their reconstruction in Pitcher Brennan Malone and shortstop Liover Peguero in exchange for Marte. For the D-Backs, that was obviously more than a fair price to add Marte’s dynamic offensive ability to what had already created a fairly strong line-up.

Marte, who has completed 43 home races and 58 home races in the last two seasons, is expected to join a trio with breakout performers Eduardo Escobar and Ketel Marte in 2019. The two-hole is likely to be the new midfielder from Arizona, who gets the best numbers of his career.

Last season in Pittsburgh, the now 31-year-old Marte left 23 round hunters in his career when he first flung north of .500 and achieved personal bests with an .045 OPS and an .208 ISO. He was able to hit these 23 home runs while missing 30 games due to injury, and it’s also important to note that Marte was still able to steal 25 pockets in 31 attempts.

With all of this in mind, the potential of a 30-30 campaign may come to mind for many to consider fantasy baseball designs, but it’s certainly not impossible, but a little high. A strong stroke average of 20-25 in each category is much more fine. This definitely plays out very well for fantasy purposes and with the lineup in which Marte is now represented, more than 80 runs and RBI seem like his floor. He’ll be gone in the first rounds of Draft Day, and rightly so. There just aren’t that many players who can handle Marte’s Power Speed ​​combo.

