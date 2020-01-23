advertisement

In 2018, Paul Goldschmidt was a top 10 fantasy draft pick of the consensus, which was characterized by cross-category advantages and consistency for fantasy managers who wanted to bet on a safe bet in the first round. He returned the manager’s investment on a less than imaginative start, betting up to 208 with only seven home runs, two steals and 19 RBIs by the end of May.

Questions about Chase Field’s newly installed humidor were muted when Goldschmidt destroyed the opposing pitching in June and created 10 homers with 23 RBIs and a batting average of 0.364. His end-of-season statistics were consistent with most of his career averages, which was good for Roto managers who had largely escaped the early season slump (provided they weren’t selling too low). The potential to win a matchup at the beginning of the season meant that many head-to-head managers came across Goldschmidt in desperation and didn’t want to rely on a positive regression of the mean for the eternal all-star.

This case study underlines the idea that fantasy managers should fill up their records / statistics early and benefit from the desperation of fighting teams – which may sell out top players shortly before close of trading – and not vice versa. By highlighting players who started the season cold in the past, we can identify those players and pitchers that fantasy managers may not want to rely on before June, and hopefully provide insight into how to set expectations for the early season grant.

hitters

Jorge Soler (OF / DH – KC)

Soler met seven Homer until March and April 2019, but also led baseball with 37.5 K%, along with a poor .227 batting average and a league average of .758 OPS. During this time, he had only 33.3 percent contact, which was significantly below his seasonal average of 46.7 percent. Although Soler’s statistical sample size is limited by injuries and downgrades, his divisions in the first and second half of his career paint the image of a young player who has difficulty identifying pitches at the start of the season but who warms up with the weather. Although Soler had a whopping 431 record appearances in the first half of his career during the course of his career, he has 43 home runs in each half of the season and only five career RBIs more than after that before the All-Star break. These numbers are undoubtedly supported by a one-sided increase in the second half of 2019, but if you’re not convinced that Soler made a lasting mechanical change to the record last season, he’s a player I’m looking for Cannot leave early 2020 campaign.

Matt Carpenter (1B / 2B / 3B – STL)

Look no longer than Carpenter’s career in March / April to see that he has earned his reputation as one of baseball’s most notorious slow starters. Over the course of 193 games that he played in the first month of the baseball season (March / April), Carpenter had an average of 0.249 and 0.768 OPS, which is significantly below his career characteristics of 0.69 and 0.835, respectively. In 2018, Carpenter recovered from a terrible April and ended the season with career highs at home runs (36) and OPS (.897), but was not so lucky in 2019 when he ended his fewest home runs (15) a year since 2014 and the highest K% of his career. Carpenter has realized that his difficulty adjusting to how pitcher attack him at the start of the season and a steady decline in pitcher fastballs over the years (he saw a career low of 52.6 percent of fastballs in 2019) Could be the main reason for his fights. The seasoned cardinal is still a solid player with a versatile position, but I’m worried about his performance in 2019, especially given the year the ball was juiced.

Brian Dozier (2B – FA)

Like Carpenter and Soler, Dozier struggled during his career in the first month of the baseball season. His OPS in March / April over the course of his seven seasons is 0.680, well below his career mark of 0.768. In 2019, he fought against .184 before the beginning of May and achieved the fourth-lowest rate among qualified secondary bases in this period in 28.7 percent of cases. The performance / speed profile that made Dozier one of the most coveted cornerstones in majors and fantasy designs from 2013 to 2017 has apparently vanished in the past two seasons when he averaged 20 home runs and eight stolen bases while hitting. 225 has seen. The lack of a defined role (or team) next season, combined with a decline in overall performance and a tendency to start the year slowly, at best make Dozier a late starter in 2020.

mugs

Chris Sale (SP – BOS)

Sale is known for its September fights and occasionally underperformed at the beginning of the season. He can point to a career of 3.22 ERA through April, which would in turn be considered excellent without his 2.90 cumulative career ERA. Sale had fewer batters per 9 innings in March and April (9.6) than in any other month (11.1 K / 9 career average) and had the worst first month (March / April) of his career in 2019 with an ERA of 6, 30 30 innings at 2.1 HR / 9. Despite his “career struggles” in March and April, it should be noted that the left generally calms down until May as the numbers for the first half of Sale (2.82 ERA, 10 , 9 K / 9) more like the dominance we have expected from him since he was in the league in 2010.

Corey Kluber (SP – TEX)

Kluber, another ace that may be blooming, has convincingly worse stats than Sale in the early season. After 34 career starts in March and April, the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner has an ERA of 3.91, the worst of all monthly stretches and well above his 3.16 career mark. Like Sale, Kluber had a terrible start to the 2019 season and carried a 5.81 era into May before breaking his pitching arm on a road trip, which turned out to be an injury at the end of the season.

Zack Wheeler (SP – PHI)

Several teams are highly committed to Wheeler’s services in the free agency, emphasizing the widespread notion that league leaders believe that the flamethrower can achieve a potential he never achieved in his time with the Mets. Wheeler owns a 3.77 ERA in 126 career starts, but set up a 4.39 ERA in the first half of the season. The Phillies – and the fantasy managers who designed it – will be on the lookout for a hot start to the 2020 campaign, hoping that the guy who started a career of 2.90 in the second half of ERA will finds its step in April.

Daniel Comer is a correspondent at FantasyPros.

