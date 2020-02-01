advertisement

It’s that time again. Fantasy analysts are working hard to complete their initial research and publish their opinions in the form of rankings and tiers.

Just so you tear it up.

That’s why we’re getting big money, baby.

Seriously, it is fun to have ranked disputes. If you’re the person who compiles your rankings, it’s fun to compare where you have someone with another analyst to see if you’re missing anything. There are several series in which you highlight “your man” which is only part of the process.

Below I will look at a player from any position (and multiple outfielders and pitchers) where I am either higher or lower than the industry. I will explain why I feel that I have inserted it correctly.

catcher

Danny Jansen

Average rank: 21

High rank: 15

Low rank: 30

My rating: 15

Do you remember the hype Jansen had in the 2019 season? It was also with good reason, with its lineage perspective and a strong end to 2018. The 2020 Hype Comp would be a mix of Will Smith and Carson Kelly. But Jansen could not keep the promise and ended up saying goodbye to the Blue Jays with Reese McGuire.

There is no way to defend Jansen’s terrible season, but he doesn’t have to be completely thrown aside. There is real potential to catch up here in a bad position and I would imagine that with an average of 0.251 and a miter rate of 9.3% it is closer to 15 home runs. This is shown as the top 15 option.

First base

Ryan McMahon (1B / 2B / 3B – COL)

Average rank: 24

High rank: 15

Low rank: 31

My rating: 15

At McMahon, this is a risk reward. The skill and pedigree are there, but as was the case with many young rockies, it takes the season to outperform. If the Rockies really move Nolan Arenado, McMahon should have almost guaranteed playtime.

He has a 25 homer potential with an average of 0.260 and multiple eligibility. I bet the Rockies have 600 record appearances for him.

Second base

Gleyber Torres (2B / SS – NYY)

Average rank: 2

High rank: 1

Low rank: 9

My ranking: 7

I was higher with the first two guys, but I am lower than the Torres consensus. I think he’ll be a superstar and maybe he’ll make that leap this year. But last year his value was driven particularly against the Orioles by the long ball.

Here is a list of the pitchers that Torres has captivated over the past season: Alex Cobb, Mike Wright, David Hess, Erasmo Ramirez, Dereck Rodriguez, David Hess, Andrew Cashner, Daniel Givens, Dan Straily, Gabriel Ynoa, Danny Duffy, Adam Warren and Reynaldo Lopez Oliver Drake, Framber Valdez, Hektor Rondon, Clayton Richard, Jake Odorizzi, Eduardo Rodriguez, Brian Johnson, Josh Taylor, Gabriel Ynoa, Evan Phillips, Tom Eshelman, Phil Maton, Zach Plesac, Nick Wittgren, Tanner Roark, Joakim Soria, Yimi Garcia, Tommy Milone, Lance Lynn, Rick Porcello, Tyler Alexander, Brock Stewart and Jose Suarez.

A real killer bunch, no? I can count three players who have a value in a fantasy league with 12 teams.

Combine the above names with the fact that he was in the 33rd percentile at Hard Hit%, the 49th percentile at Exit Velocity and the 82nd percentile at Brls / PA% and I just don’t like Torres as early as possible to take.

Third base

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3B – TOR)

Average rank: 9

High rank: 3

Low rank: 14

My ranking: 3

Do you remember all the flag planting I was talking about? It is here. I probably should put Guerrero in fourth place behind Anthony Rendon, but that’s as low as I move him. Yes, I’m talking about value in designs, and no, you don’t stand up if you take Guerrero off the board as the fourth third baseman. The nice thing is you don’t have to. You still have to invest a five-round goal in him, but let’s not forget the superstar we got over him as a one-time hype last year.

There is a reason for that.

When I went into detail here, Guerrero was in elite society last year with his high ISO and low strike rate. He has to hit the ball more in the air, but he’s only 20 years old. I would snap up Guerrero and take out another third baseman like Matt Chapman or Mike Moustakas as insurance later in the draft.

Shortstop

Carter Kieboom (SS – WHAT)

Average rank: 35

High rank: 26

Low rank: 49

My ranking: 27

It sounds more and more as if Kieboom has the third basic job after spring training, with Asdrubal Cabrera acting as a provider.

Kieboom failed miserably in eleven major league games with just .128 / .209 / .282, but he’s the best prospect for the Nationals and the perfect sleeper after the hype. In addition, it costs almost nothing from now on. He is the type who is late and has the pedigree to make a seasonal difference.

outfield

Michael Brantley (OF – HOU)

Average rank: 25

High rank: 17

Low rank: 36

My ranking: 20

We have two consecutive seasons in which Brantley plays a prominent role in the imagination, but he still doesn’t get the respect he deserves in the design room.

Use this to your advantage, as he has shown that he can stay healthy and helps you across the board, even though he changed from twelve in 2018 to three in 2019. He is an OF2 for me, but is drafted as OF3 on average.

Trey Mancini (OF / 1B – BAL)

Average rank: 32

High rank: 26

Low rank: 44

My ranking: 26

Mancini’s 2019 season is similar to the 2017 season, but has more home runs, runs, RBIs, and a higher miter rate. While his exit speed was almost identical between the two seasons, his starting angle improved from 5.4 degrees to a nice 6.9 degrees. With double authorization, I would be more than satisfied with him as a second outfielder.

Luis Robert (OF – CHW)

Average rank: 30

High rank: 10

Low rank: 51

My rating: 41

I think Robert will be a star, but as a 30th outfielder behind the board you leave no value in your investment. He has a high strike rate, low miter rate, and serious concerns about record discipline.

Eloy Jimenez called him the next Mike Trout, which is 100 percent unfair. While Robert may have a bright future ahead, there will be bumps on the road in 2020. I expect a line similar to Victor Robles’ rookie campaign.

Start pitcher

Zac Gallen (SP – ARI)

Average rank: 41

High rank: 34

Low rank: 52

My rating: 34

Gallen was my favorite pitcher that I played in the small leagues last year. What he lacks in speed, he makes up for in spin – especially with his fastball.

He is a four-stroke pitcher, with his fastball being the worst of the four and his slider and bend representing two outstanding strokes. If Gallen can bypass his fastball and keep throwing his slider more than last year’s 15 percent load, we could look at a top 20 pitcher.

Dinelson Lamet (SP – SD)

Average rank: 38

High rank: 31

Low rank: 61

My ranking: 44

I like Lamet. I really do, but there are warts in his game that we just seem to ignore. First, his fastball, although very fast, is perfectly straight and is regularly balanced by rackets.

He has a fantastic combination of curve and slider that he needs to rely on and use better to overcome poor fastball. He has serious running and walking problems at home that are annoying, but you can live with it if he swings clubs at 33 percent.

There are long-term problems with Lamet, but the benefits are clear – at least for 2020. But it seems that we will pay too much for another Robbie Ray if the real Robbie Ray takes 44th place among the starting pitchers.

Dylan Cease (SP – CHW)

Average rank: 86

High rank: 68

Low rank: 118

My ranking: 79

I love winning prospects during the season to help, but it seems like it takes several times longer for the prospects to prevail.

In the same article I referenced for Guerrero above, I mentioned that I’m assuming Cease this year due to the presence of Yasmani Grandal (one of the best pitch framer in the game) versus James McCann (one of Guerrero) will not take a step forward the worst). Cease is a real post-hype sleeper.

Relief pitcher

Edwin Diaz (RP – NYM)

Average rank: 8

High rank: 3

Low rank: 17

My ranking: 12

Diaz was ranked closer to number 1 last year and I had no stocks. Calling the Top Reliever a year after his ascent usually feels like a mistake, and even with the youth at his side, I haven’t touched Diaz.

I want to get out this year too. I will of course take him if I can get him 12th out of the board, but it looks like it will be two consecutive years without shares.

Mets manager Luis Rojas was under no obligation to make Diaz his closer partner this year. With Dellin Betances, Jeurys Familia and Seth Lugo in the back of the bullpen, things could get sloppy.

