WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump took the stage for his State of the Union address in an unknown position: With the wind on his back.

For most of his three years in office, Trump has been besieged by turmoil, a large part of doing so, ultimately resulting in his impeachment by the House of Representatives.

Now, for the first time in a long time, things are looking up.

He is on the verge of being released by his Republican relatives in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. Opinion polls show estimates of his increasing approval. And the race for the Democratic presidential nomination was consumed by chaos as results from Iowa groups this week were delayed by a full day because the mobile app used to record the results had a coding problem.

For Trump, the timing couldn’t have been better.

Despite being blamed, he is firmly in office after surviving Mueller’s investigation of Russian electoral interference and allegations that he abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“He has had existential political threats facing him since he was elected until tomorrow,” Texas-based Republican Councilman Matt Mackowiak said, referring to the acquittal on acquittal charges.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) echoes US President Donald Trump's speech after his State of the Union address at a joint US Congress hearing at the U.S. Capitol House in Washington, February 4, 2020.

REUTERS / Jonathan

All of which brought the show to the former reality TV star during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. At one point, he choreographed a reunion between a returning US service member from Afghanistan and his family to cheering lawmakers.

Along that line, for much of the speech, Trump seemed to be making an open call for suburban voters who could decide his fate.

He spoke about child care initiatives and efforts to combat AIDS and the opioid crisis. He called for greater transparency on medical bills, and he sought to obtain credit for protecting Americans with existing health care conditions, even though his administration supports a litigation that would promulgate the Affordable Care Act.

Trump also defended bipartisan achievements, such as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, and pledged to protect rights programs such as Medicare and Social Security. He pledged to protect the public from the coronavirus that is spreading in China and beyond.

RIGHT TURN

But lest anyone think combustible Trump had been touched back, he also reassured his hard-line supporters by visualizing what promises to be a recurring campaign theme: accusing Democrats of backing unlimited health care. for undocumented immigrants.

As he did during his first presidential campaign, he warned of the dangers of so-called “Holy Cities” and detailed incidents of violent crime committed across borders.

Trump, too, seemed eager to exploit the rifts among Democrats as they fight to choose a candidate who could pose the greatest threat to him.

The early favorite, Biden, seemed to be stuck in Iowa, while US Senator Bernie Sanders, a Socialist Democrat, was far more competitive.

At one point, Trump appeared to reference Sanders, who favors a government-run healthcare system, stating “We will never allow socialism to destroy American health care!”

At a campaign event in New Hampshire, Sanders drew a laugh from the crowd on Tuesday when he questioned Trump’s promise to improve health care in America: “Really? How shrewd do you think the American people are?”

In his speech to Congress, Trump did not address the most polarizing topic in the room, the Democrats’ months-long attempt to oust him. He avoided any temptation to seize a victory before the Senate vote on Wednesday.

“It was very clever to ignore the impeachment trial, stay on the edge, and instead provide a laundry list of accomplishments along with proposals that would hold its ground firmly,” said Ron Bonjean, a Republican strategist at Washington.

This did not stop the partisan tensions from escalating. Concluding his remarks, Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who had orchestrated Trump’s impeachment in the House, dropped the copy of his speech. Earlier, Trump had refused to shake his hand when he entered the room.

This image still from a US Senate publication on January 24, 2020, shows U.S. Supreme Court Chief John Roberts presiding over US President Donald Trump's impeachment judgment on the floor of the U.S. Senate House in the US Capitol. Washington, DC.

HO / TV US Senate / AFP via Getty Images

While recent polls showed that more than 40 percent of Americans favored Trump’s conviction and dismissal on allegations that he tried to persuade Ukraine to interfere in the next election, Trump received good news from another poll Tuesday.

The Gallup organization said he had achieved his personal best in their tracking poll, hitting 49 percent approval – the highest since he took office.

This made nervous Democrats on social media all day worried that Trump, after three years of nonstop drama, might fall in due course.

