advertisement

Derek Mackay was considered a future prime minister until his catastrophic budget bomb in the form of his spooky and “predatory” online conversations with a 16-year-old schoolboy.

Now his career is in shambles after it turns out that he bombed the boy with 270 messages, allegedly telling him that he was “cute” and inviting the teenager to dinner.

There have rarely been as many bleak SNP faces at Holyrood as they have envisioned the deeply disreputable nature of the scandal.

advertisement

For Nicola Sturgeon, the departure of his finance secretary a few hours before he was due to present the Scottish government’s 2020/21 budget was a disaster.

Instead of a serious analysis of tax and spending plans, jaws were picked up from the floor of Holyrood as details of Mr. Mackay’s online messages to the anonymous teenager were examined.

Astonishment at Derek Mackay’s behavior

Before the Minister of Public Finance, Kate Forbes, intervened with enthusiasm to deliver what should have been Mr. Mackay’s budget, astonishment at his behavior dominated Parliament.

When Ms. Sturgeon appeared before the Prime Minister’s questions, it was only hours after she broke into Mackay’s office of Holyrood to confront him with the revelations.

Nicola Sturgeon under pressure over Derek Mackay’s behavior when asked Prime Minister’s questions

She had been alerted to the Scottish Sun report describing Mr. Mackay’s online interaction with the schoolboy by his spokesperson around 5.30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Shocked by its content, it obtained the resignation of Mr. Mackay – a development that was not officially announced until the morning of the budget.

As press teams gathered in Holyrood’s garden to report his departure, Ms. Sturgeon made a brief statement to parliament saying that Mr. Mackay had been suspended by the SNP, pending a party investigation.

But that was not enough for opponents of the SNP who demanded that Mr. Mackay leave Parliament completely.

Is it hard not to reconcile Derek Mackay’s conduct with the worst connotation? “

– Jackson Carlaw, Chief Curator

When asked by the Prime Minister, the leader of the Conservatives, Jackson Carlaw, asked for assurances that this was the only example of his “unacceptable” behavior and expressed concern for the well being of the victim.

Citing the NSPCC definition of grooming, Mr. Carlaw asked, “Is it hard not to reconcile Derek Mackay’s conduct with the worst connotation?”

The Conservative leader said that the Prime Minister herself had issued warnings about the dangers of the Internet.

“Parliament has taken operational issues seriously,” said Carlaw. “I ask the Prime Minister if the reputation of Scottish politics and Parliament can be maintained with the full confidence of the public, or even Mr. Mackay’s voters, if he remains a member?”

An abuse of power and nothing less than a predator ”

– Richard Leonard, Labor leader

Labor leader Richard Leonard was also outspoken. Leonard referred to Mackay’s resignation statement in which the former finance secretary described himself as “insane”.

“Derek Mackay’s actions toward a schoolboy are beyond madness,” said Mr. Leonard. “They are an abuse of power and nothing less than a predator, so the question is serious. His suspension from the Scottish National Party is welcome, but he should leave as a member of the Scottish Parliament. “

The faces on the SNP benches were ashes, as Ms. Sturgeon has repeatedly said that she does not underestimate the gravity of Mr. Mackay’s actions.

The press sued the Prime Minister as she left Holyrood’s room. When asked if there should be a police investigation, the Prime Minister said it would be wrong for her to lead the officers on the matter.

© DC Thomson

Derek Mackay.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mackay, who is on the line for the £ 12,000 payment ministers receive when they leave office, was nowhere to be found.

Ms. Forbes was left to pick up the coins. After only a few hours of frantic preparation, the Minister of Finance managed her unexpected tasks in an impressive manner.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right) watches Finance Minister Kate Forbes present the budget.

But despite his best efforts, it has not been possible to hide that it was a disappointing budget with few headline initiatives. It may be because all the headlines were captured by Mr. Mackay.

His reckless behavior completely overshadowed Budget Day and made a huge addition to the long list of problems faced by the Scottish government.

Faced with problems deeply rooted in the NHS and the education system, the last thing Nicola Sturgeon needed was to see his finance secretary leave hours before his budget in the most unpleasant circumstances imaginable.

Follow all the news of the day of Holyrood

advertisement