The Anaheim Ducks have plenty of room for hats. And according to the latest NHL trade rumors, they could equip this cap room with weapons at the close of trade.

The Anaheim Ducks are expected to be sold in the NHL at the close of trading in 2020. They have a 17-24-5 record, which is the worst record in the Western Conference. The ducks have won only nine times since the beginning of November. In addition, since November 1, more coaches have been fired (7) than Ducks wins in the ordinance (5). According to the latest NHL trade rumors, they are ready to use their market cap as an asset.

This report is from Elliotte Friedman in Sportsnet’s latest “Headlines” segment.

For the first time in a while, Anaheim has some flexibility. They have always been a budget team, but are forecast to have a ceiling of over $ 10 million by the close of trading. This could enable them to act as third parties in the trade and to conclude sub-optimal contracts to make trading easier.

However, it will cost teams, as Friedman emphasizes. The ducks want young, controllable assets if the teams are to contract to improve the finances of a trade.

My take

Only time will tell if the famous cheap ducks are ready, but if so, I really like it. Anything can be beneficial, including space. It’s just how you use it.

The ducks have something that many teams do not currently have – space reserves. Competitors will try to find the potentially missing pieces of their Stanley Cup puzzle. Most of the competitors don’t have much space.

Of the 16 teams currently in the playoffs, only four (Colorado Avalanche, New York Islander, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets) currently have a capacity in excess of $ 5 million. Remember that the Leafs are using LTIR reliefs and the jets still have to find out what’s going on with Dustin Byfuglien.

If competitors want to make moves, they probably need to get a little creative. We have seen teams sign a contract to make trading easier. For example, the Vegas Golden Knights already exchanged for Derrick Brassard in 2018 and then exchanged him for the Pittsburgh Penguins and kept the salary.

It will be interesting to see how teams make trades work when so many competitors have a minimal ceiling. Maintaining even 50% of a contract’s cap success may not be enough. A third team may have to interfere, either by keeping cap hits or by accepting a contract.

Our friends in the west of Pucks Of A Feather have done a great job providing examples of trades that the Ducks could make with this strategy. However, I will give you one of mine.

Let’s say the Vegas Golden Knights want to trade against San Jose Sharks defender Brenden Dillon. Vegas currently has a deadline cap range of over $ 582,000. Dillon’s cap hit is $ 3.27 million. 50% of the Dillon ceiling is $ 1.635 million. The Golden Knights could not afford that. Even if the Sharks exchanged Dillon for another team with a 50% cap hit and that team exchanged him for the Golden Knights after receiving another 50% of the cap hit, they could not afford it.

You could, however, afford it if the Ducks were ready to take on a bad contract like Ryan Reaves or Cody Eakin. And it is likely that the knights are ready to compensate the ducks for facilitating this deal.

I think the ducks should be very open to weapons, especially deals that expire after this or even after the next season. Your remodeling could be a bit painful, but if you play your cards right, you could speed it up by getting a few assets for entering into one or two bad contracts.

