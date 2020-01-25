advertisement

Sony reaches into his depot to revive the cult creature “Anaconda” with Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube and Jon Voight, which was released in 1997.

The studio tapped “Snow White and the Hunter” and “Tomb Raider” screenwriter Evan Daugherty to write the script.

It is not expected that the film will be a sequel or a direct remake, but a reinterpretation of the film, which brought in around $ 137 million at the box office worldwide and was downplayed by critics and audiences alike at the time.

“Anaconda”, in which Eric Stoltz, Owen Wilson, Kari Wuhrer and Jonathan Hyde also participated, received a 40 percent critic rating and a 42 percent audience rating from the rating aggregate Rotten Tomatoes.

The original was chasing a documentary crew on their way through the Amazon when they came across a stranded, soon-to-be-discovered, possessed hunter (Voight) who was looking for a legendary – a giant – snake that spreads real whale whale vibrations. The hunter then derailed the crew’s expedition for his own search and dragged the filmmakers with him to compete with a murderous maniac and face the giant boating hell that she was determined to kill.

The project is at a very early stage of development at this point and has no producer or director.

Daugherty is supported by Verve, the management firm Alibi and the college of lawyers McKuin Frankel.

The Hollywood reporter first reported the news.

