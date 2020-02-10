advertisement

An adorable one-eyed kitten is looking for a home forever after spending half of his life in a rescue center.

Four-month-old Ana came to Battersea Cats and Dogs in December at the age of just seven weeks. The native shorthair was born with a cleft lip, and just a few weeks later, its appearance became even more unique.

After being admitted to the rescue center, Batterseas vets found that Ana was suffering from a rare congenital anomaly that meant that one of her eyeballs was underdeveloped. The disease made the little kitten uncomfortable, so the vets removed her right eye to relieve the pain.

With more and more animal lovers looking for photogenic pets to showcase on social media, Battersea employees are concerned that Ana may not meet the perfect criteria for certain people.

Ana also stacked the odds against her because she has black fur; A trait that many people are superstitious or suspicious of.

About the little one-eyed kitten, Batterseas Cattery Manager Rachel Saunders said:

It’s a shame when people take animals at face value in search of a new pet, rather than looking for unique quirks and personalities beyond their looks.

Ana is not only a distinctive face, but also a black cat, and too many people still have prejudices and superstitions about this particular color. We find her as beautiful as she is, because the things that make an animal different make it special.

Rescue animals may not be perfect, but they are definitely worth it.

Rachel described Ana as “gentle and playful” and her unique appearance makes her a more interesting creature. She would be fine living with older children and teenagers, but would prefer not to be in the spotlight with other cats or dogs.

Kittens are usually picked up by Battersea, but even though they got the green light for a new home three weeks ago, Ana is still waiting for some new owners to take them with them.

Like every rescue animal, Ana deserves a fresh start and has a lot to offer as a pet. She has had a difficult start in life, but she definitely has eight of her nine lives ahead of us and we hope that her luck will change for the better. She may not have a 20/20 vision, but we believe this will be her year.

If you’d like to take Ana home with you, contact a member of the Battersea cattery team here.

Let’s find Ana at home forever!

