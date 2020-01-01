advertisement

Southampton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Just when a disappointing afternoon wasn’t supposed to get worse for Tottenham, Harry Kane limped through the tunnel 15 minutes before he reached his left Achilles tendon, with Spurs taking the second loss in four league games. Spurs’ performance was particularly defensive, and José Mourinho’s anger led to him being booked by umpire Mike Dean after the Portuguese had traveled to face a member of Ralph Hasenhüttl’s back staff, who was considered the goalkeeper coach. Andrew Sparkes.

For Southampton, this was the last episode in a glittering Christmas season, when the win led to a streak after a return of 10 out of 12 possible points to the middle of the table. Mourinho, who patted Dean’s upper body apologetically, gave painful eyes as another team successfully drilled holes in his frail defenses.

Jose Mourinho watches during Tottenham’s clash with Southampton near St. Mary. Photo: Mark Kerton / PA

Don’t take anything away from Southampton – Ings made a great goal – but Tottenham were leveled too easily. Jack Stephens played a simple ball over the goal and Ings let the ball ricochet off before hitting the ball with his right foot in Alderweireld and instinctively shooting home with his left one beyond Paulo Gazzaniga. Gazzaniga was beaten and Alderweireld humiliated. The former Southampton defender slipped on the grass on all fours as Ings scored his ninth goal in so many league starts and the season ended at 13. only Jamie Vardy has scored more top division goals since August.

Spurs initially gave up the property cheaply, and Ryan Sessegnon’s panicked pass landed to the left of Stephen’s feet. To make matters worse, Stuart Armstrong cut Tanguy Ndombele in front of the goal, prompting Mourinho Giovani Lo Celso to warm up. Lo Celso was there in a matter of minutes, and Ndombele, who struggled for his fitness, limped through the tunnel on his second start since November with less than half an hour of play.

Southampton would have doubled his lead, but Alderweireld would have intercepted him decisively after Nathan Redmond climbed from the right onto Armstrong’s low flank. This move was a typical example of the lack of a lackluster Tottenham team. Armstrong brilliantly made sure the ball stayed on the sidelines before giving Redmond an inviting cross.

Harry Kane had refused a goal against Southampton before leaving injured. Photo: Mark Kerton / PA

The Hasenhüttl team kept Spurs at a distance and the only touch of Alex McCarthy’s goal came when Kane swept home a free kick from Christian Eriksen just so that the assistant referee raised his flag.

Southampton also survived a VAR check in the first half when McCarthy collided with Dele Alli after taking Kane’s powerful shot to safety. Jan Vertonghen shot uncovered from the resulting corner and four minutes before the end, Lucas Moura’s attempt went to the corner after beating Ryan Bertrand on a miserable day for Tottenham. – Guardian

