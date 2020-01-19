advertisement

A recent poll among Californian voters shows that Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden only started a virtual connection a few weeks before the start of postal voting for the March 3 democratic presidential election.

Sanders sneaked ahead of longtime leaders Biden in the poll by the California Public Policy Institute among democratic voters and rose 10 percentage points to 27% in the past two months.

Biden and Warren shares remained unchanged at 24% and 23%, respectively, meaning Sander’s advocates won second and third tier candidates who either left, like California Senator Kamala Harris, or faded.

If the election results matched the PPIC polls, Sanders would have some sort of victory, but it’s not that easy.

According to the overly complicated rules of the Democratic Party, first place in primary school does not necessarily lead to an abundance of delegate votes.

As Paul Mitchell, California’s leading political cruncher, writes in a Capitol Weekly article, “California’s democratic area code is not won at the” national poll “or even the” nationwide poll “level. Proportional allocation process for delegates enforced, affecting campaign strategy and potentially tarnishing final election results. “

California will send 495 delegates to the Democratic National Convention, Mitchell continues. “Of these, 416 delegates will be accepted (which means that they will be tied to one candidate), while 79 will be the undisclosed” super delegates “. … “

“The majority of these approved delegates are assigned at the congress level, with four to seven delegates being awarded in each of California’s 53 congressional districts (a total of 272). In addition, 144 delegates are awarded based on the nationwide results. “

Well, that doesn’t sound too complicated, but Mitchell adds, “There’s a catch” and explains it like this:

“To attract delegates within a congressional district, the candidate must get the support of at least 15% of that district’s voters. And the state result is governed by the same rule: if only one candidate received 15% nationwide, that person could win all 144 nationwide delegates, but if five candidates reached 15%, they would split the delegates among themselves.

“Given the method of calculating district delegates at Congress, the ‘winner’ may only get 20,000 more votes than the closest competitor, but only one more delegate. If the winner were the only one who would have reached 15%, he could win with only a 1% lead and still conquer 100% of the delegates. “

Roger that? To make it even more difficult, counting votes and applying the formula district by district could take weeks, and by the time California’s end result is known, the race may have been decided elsewhere.

The likelihood of a close end among the top three, the complexity of the delegate allocation system, and the inevitable delay in vote counting could essentially mean that our main problem is choosing the democratic candidate who challenges President Donald Trump, undermining the claim that he is moving forward The June to March elections would make California more relevant.

The system, which Mitchell describes in gruesome detail, raises another question: if California’s democratic politicians are enthusiastic about proportional dialing rather than overall gain, why are they insisting that November’s votes all go to the referendum winner? ? instead of being assigned by the congressional district as a few other states do?

Just ask.

CalMatters is a nonprofit journalistic company dedicated to explaining how the Capitol state of California works and why. More stories from Dan Walters can be found at calmatters.org/commentary

