NEW YORK (AP) – Cyborgs, trolls and bots can fill the Internet with lies and half-truths. Understanding them is essential to learning how disinformation spreads online.

As the 2016 elections demonstrated, social media is increasingly used to amplify false allegations and divide Americans over burning issues, including race and immigration. Researchers studying misinformation expect the situation to worsen before this year’s presidential vote. Here is a guide to understand the problem:

MISINFORMATION VS. MISINFORMATION

Political misinformation has existed since before the printing press, but the Internet has allowed lies, conspiracy theories and exaggeration to spread faster and further than ever.

Misinformation is defined as any false information, regardless of its intention, including honest errors or misunderstandings about the facts. Misinformation, on the other hand, generally refers to misinformation created and disseminated intentionally as a means of confusing or misleading.

Misinformation and misinformation may appear in political advertisements or in social media posts. They may include fake news or tampered videos. A glaring example of misinformation from last year was a video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was slowed down to make it sound like she was blurring her words.

Research indicates that misrepresentations spread more easily than fair ones, perhaps because they are designed to attract attention.

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology analyzed more than 126,000 stories, some true and others false, which were tweeted millions of times from 2006 to the end of 2016. They found that the misleading or incorrect stories traveled six times faster – and reached more people.

Online disinformation has been criticized for deepening America’s political polarization and contributing to distrust of the government. The risks were highlighted in 2016 when Russian trolls created fake accounts to distribute and amplify social media posts on controversial issues.

WAR OF THE BOTS AND CYBORGS

The disposable infantrymen in this digital conflict are robots. In the context of social media, these stand-alone programs can manage accounts to deliver content without human involvement.

Many are harmless, tweeting random poems or pictures of animals. But others are worthless and are designed to look like real users.

A study by researchers at the University of Southern California analyzed election-related tweets sent in September and October 2016 and found that 1 in 5 was sent by a bot. The Pew Research Center concluded in a 2018 study that accounts suspected of being bots are responsible for two-thirds of tweets linked to popular websites.

While flesh and blood Twitter users will often post a few times a day on a variety of topics, the most obvious robots will tweet hundreds of times a day, day and night, and often only on a specific topic. They are more likely to republish content rather than creating something original.

And then there is the cyborg, a sort of hybrid account that combines the tirelessness of a bot with human subtlety. Cyborg accounts are those in which a human periodically resumes a robot account to respond to other users and publish original content. They are more expensive and take longer to operate, but they do not pretend to be robots.

“You can get a lot from a bot, but it may not be the best quality,” said Emilio Ferrara, data science researcher at the University of Southern California who co-authored the study. on Twitter bots. “The problem with cyborgs is that they are much more difficult to catch and detect.”

DISCOVER THE BOTS

Bots can be difficult to spot, even for the best researchers.

“We have 12 ways to spot a bot, and if we hit seven or eight, we have fairly high confidence,” said Graham Brookie, director of the Digital Forensic Research Lab at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based organization, CD who studies links between social media, cybersecurity and government.

Nevertheless, Brookie recalled the case of a Twitter account in Brazil that displayed almost constantly – sometimes once a minute – and displayed other bot-like characteristics. And yet, “It was a grandmother who said,” It’s me! “”

Their prevalence and the difficulty of identifying them have transformed robots into a kind of digital mitten-mitt and transformed the term into an insult, used to reject other social media users with different opinions.

Michael Watsey, a 43-year-old man from New Jersey who often tweets his support for President Donald Trump, said he had been called a Russian robot repeatedly by people with whom he argued online. The charges prompted Twitter to temporarily suspend his account several times, forcing him to verify that he is a human.

“All I am trying to do is use my right of first amendment to freedom of expression,” he said. “It’s crazy that it happens.”

SOCKS TROLLS AND PUPPIES

The word troll used to refer to the beasts of Scandinavian mythology who hid under the bridges and attacked travelers. Now it also refers to people who post online to provoke others, sometimes for their own pleasure and sometimes as part of a coordinated campaign.

Another strange-named social media inhabitant, sock puppets, is a type of impostor account. While some users may use anonymous accounts simply to avoid identification, puppet accounts are used by the owner to attack or brag about critics. In October, Utah Senator Mitt Romney admitted to operating a secret Twitter account called “Pierre Delecto”, which he used to defend himself against critics.

FALSE VIDEOS: DEEP, CHEAP AND SHALLOW

Deepfakes are videos that were created digitally with artificial intelligence or machine learning to bring up something that didn’t happen. They are seen as an emerging threat, as improvements to video editing software allow tricksters to create increasingly realistic images, for example, of former President Barack Obama giving a speech he never had. pronounced, in a setting he has never visited. They are expensive and difficult to create – especially convincingly.

Facebook announced last month that it would ban deepfake videos – with the exception of satire. Starting in March, Twitter will ban tampered videos, photographs and audio recordings “that may cause harm”. Material handled but not necessarily dangerous may receive a warning label. And YouTube prohibits “deceptive uses of manipulated media” that could pose serious risks of harm.

On the other hand, shallowfakes, cheapfakes or dumbfakes are videos that have been tampered with using more basic techniques, such as slowing down or speeding up sequences or cutting them out.

Examples include a fake video posted by the British Conservative Party before the December elections in the UK which gave the impression that a Labor official was struggling to answer a question about Brexit.

Because they are easy and inexpensive to make, cheap fakes can be just as dangerous as their more amateur cousin, the deepfake.

“Deepfakes are becoming more realistic and easier to do,” said John Pavlik, professor of journalism at Rutgers University, who is studying how technology and the Internet are changing communication habits. “But you don’t need special software to make them simpler.”

Researchers studying the changing media habits of Americans recommend that people look to various sources and perspectives for their information, be critical when evaluating information on social media, and think twice before republishing viral declarations. Otherwise, they say, disinformation will continue to circulate and users will continue to spread it.

“The only solution,” said Ferrara, “is education.”

