TOKYO – Be careful with Olympians in Tokyo – especially larger ones.

The bed frames in the athletes’ village at this year’s Olympic Games are made of cardboard. Sturdy cardboard

“These beds can carry up to 200 kilograms,” said Takashi Kitajima, general manager of the athletes’ village, before an interpreter.

That’s about 440 pounds, and surely no Olympian weighs that much.

“They are stronger than wooden beds,” Kitajima added.

He also considered the possibility of a wild space celebration after a gold medal victory.

“Of course, if you jumped on it, wood and cardboard would break,” he said.

The single bed frames are recycled to paper products after the games. The mattress components – the mattresses are not made of cardboard – are recycled to plastic products.

The mattress is divided into three different areas and the firmness can be adjusted.

The idea was to use materials that could be restored after the Olympic and Paralympic Games. But the cardboard frames and supports should give the rooms a spartan look.

The organizers showed the beds and some other furnishings at their headquarters on Thursday. The entire athletic village complex will be completed in June. The Olympic Games will open on July 24th, followed by the Paralympics on August 25th.

“The organizing committee thought about recyclable items and the bed was one of the ideas,” Kitajima said, thanking local Olympic sponsor Airweave Inc. for the execution.

The organizers say that this is the first time that the beds and bedding in the athletes’ village has been made from renewable raw materials.

The athletes’ village, which will be built on Tokyo Bay, will have 18,000 beds for the Olympic Games and will consist of 21 residential towers. More building construction is planned in the next few years.

Real estate advertisements state that the units are subsequently sold or rented. Selling prices start at around 54 million yen – or around $ 500,000 – and increase three to four times. Some fear that the apartments will flood the market and possibly affect real estate values.

The units are sold by various real estate companies. Advertisements indicate that many of the units are slightly larger than a typical Tokyo apartment, which is between 60 and 70 square meters – or between 650 and 750 square feet.

