Which injured team will move to Linc on Sunday?

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are 1 1/2 point outsiders for Sunday’s NFC playoff game against the Seahawks (4:40 at NBC) at Linc.

Seahawks facts

The Seahawks are perhaps the only team that is more successful than the Eagles. With 16 players on the injured reservists list and losers in three of their last four games, they are limping to Philadelphia.

A missed goal line sequence in the last few seconds at home against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday night included a delayed game penalty that pushed the ball back onto the 6-yard line and prevented them from losing 26-21. A win would have given them the NFC West Krone and a playoff goodbye in the first round.

Quarterback and MVP candidate Russell Wilson dropped 4,110 yards and 31 touchdowns while being intercepted only five times. But his protection was shaky on the way to 48 sacks.

The two main strikers Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny have to take a break due to injury.

Eagles facts

A makeshift offense involving Robert Davis, Greg Ward, and Deontay Burnett starting with big opponents, running Boston Scott back, and Josh Perkins taking the Eagles to their first winning streak in four games of the season.

Tight end and leader Zach Ertz (back, ribs) did not play last week and is questionable for this game, along with right-back Lane Johnson (ankle).

Since Nelson Agholor (knee) is still unavailable and Alshon Jeffery is in the injured reserve, the Eagles will face only one broad receiver, rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who was on the opening list.

This is the Eagles’ sixth playoff game under coach Doug Pederson. They are 4-1 in the postseason under him.

The first time around

The Seahawks only made 14 first losses, but used five Eagles turnovers to score a 17: 9 win in the game that turned out to be the lowest-scoring game of the year.

The Eagles fired Seattle QB Russell Wilson six times, but gave up a 33-yard touchdown pass to Malik Turner and a 58-yard touchdown pass from Penny.

Five seahawks to look at

QB Russell Wilson. The seasoned quarterback was the epitome of grace under fire. He completed 66.1% of his passes for 4,110 yards and 31 TDs with only five interceptions, despite absorbing 48 sacks.

LB Bobby Wagner. Great pursuer and attacker and maybe the best in his position in the game. His 159 duels lead the team. He also has 3.0 sacks.

RB Travis Homer. With Penny and Carson, the Seahawks turned to Homer and signed Marshawn Lynch, who came in last week and was only 2.8 meters apart on average in 12 attempts. Without a game in progress, the Seahawks are simply not the same team.

LT George Fant. He is support for Duane Brown, who was excluded due to knee and bicep injuries. He will face Derek Barnett most of the time. Could take advantage of a mismatch between the Eagles.

DE Jadeveon Clowney. He was slowed down by a basic muscle disease, but is still considered an adventurer and is expected to play on Sunday. The Eagles must hold him accountable at all times.

#Eagles OL Matt Pryor, who could join RG on Sunday if Lane Johnson isn’t playing, on the #Seahawks challenges: pic.twitter.com/qD7kPJR4Xx

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 3, 2020

Five eagles to watch

CB Rasul Douglas. Certainly chosen as the first replacement for Ronald Darby who will be out for the year. Douglas is a physical player. The question is whether it is too physical and / or too slow.

S Malcolm Jenkins. He may have played his best game of the season last week and will have to do the same this time as Wilson crawls around. If he and the secondary player prevent the ball from jumping over their head, they have a good chance of winning it.

RB Miles Sanders. He injured himself in the game last week and is trying his tender ankle. However, he should have some relief in the form of Boston Scott and Jordan Howard, who has to regress in shape due to his shoulder injury.

TE Dallas Goedert. If Ertz can’t play. Again Goedert will be crucial for the pass and run game. Last week, without Ertz, he played every offensive snap for the first time in his two-year career.

DE Derek Barnett. Aggressive pass rusher will go against Backup LT Fant. The Eagles need Barnett to make money this week.

Key to an Eagles win

1. Take what Seahawk’s defense claims. Nothing more. Seattle may not have the same great defenses it brought to Super Bowls in 2013 and 14 in a row, but it still takes the long pass away.

2. Get back to Wilson. Wilson absorbed six sacks in the highest season in the first encounter, which meant that he only completed 13 out of 25 attempts for 200 meters.

3. Don’t telegraph what happens on the offensive. That’s what the Seahawks said at the first meeting, which might explain QB Carson Wentz’s two interceptions in what may be his worst game of the year.

injury

Seahawks: T Duane Brown (knee / biceps), WR Malik Turner (concussion) and LB Mychal Kendricks (knee) fail. WR Jaron Brown (knee / staff) and G Mike Iupati (neck) are questionable.

Eagles: WR Nelson Agholor (knee) fails. TE Zach Ertz (ribs, back) and T Lane Johnson (ankles) are questionable. DE Derek Barnett (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (triceps), CB Sidney Jones (back), CB Avonte Maddox (stomach), CB Jalen Mills (ankle) and RB Miles Sanders (ankle) are expected.

forecast

What the Eagles have been doing in the past two weeks has made me a believer. I didn’t think they could beat the cowboys or the giants. They did.

Now I think they can beat the Seahawks, and not just because their November meeting, a 17-9 win in Seattle, was very tight despite five Eagles sales.

Like the Eagles, the Seahawks have had a number of injuries. The only difference is that they didn’t deal with them too, but lost three of their last four and stumbled after a loss in the playoffs when they missed a final order at home against San Francisco.

Eagles 23, Seahawks 20

