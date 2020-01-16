advertisement

In true The Notebook style, two inseparable lions died just a few days apart.

Unfortunately, the lion couple – male Zenda and lioness Isis – died on January 2 and 14, respectively.

The two African lions would have turned 14 and 15 this year and have been at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago since 2008.

The zoo announced the bitter news on its website.

The New Year started very sadly at Brookfield Zoo when we had to announce the death of our male and female African lions, Zenda and Isis. They would have turned 14 or 15 this year.

Both lions came to Brookfield Zoo in 2008 and have been an inseparable couple since then. It was not uncommon for Zenda Isis to clean or sleep with her paw on her Big Cats exhibition. He was incredibly protected all her life.

The statement goes on to say that Zenda had difficulty standing and walking before Christmas and was given pain relief medication. Then, on January 2nd, his well-being deteriorated dramatically, making the difficult decision to have the big cat put to sleep humanely.

After his death, it turned out that due to his old age, Zenda had several degenerative disc tears in his spine that could not have been operated on.

Not long after Zenda’s death, Isis was found on the floor of the moat in her lion’s habitat on January 13, which veterinarians believed to have fallen.

Despite the lioness’s immediate medical care, she suffered “serious injuries” and the decision to put her to sleep was made the following day.

The zoo’s statement goes on to say:

Zoomita’s love for Zenda and Isis was enhanced by the pouring out of friendly words and memories shared by guests and members after their death. They were one of the most popular animals at Brookfield Zoo and were an unforgettable part of the zoo experience for so many people. They were also great ambassadors for their species at a time when African lions were vulnerable and dependent on critical support.

We encourage you to express condolences to employees, volunteers, members and guests who remember both Zenda and Isis and feel this loss.

They really were the Noah and Ali of the lion world. R. I. P. Zenda and Isis.

