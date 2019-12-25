advertisement

The staff at Potter Park Zoo in Michigan have a new reason to believe in Christmas wonders, and it comes in the form of a cute new baby black rhino. Black rhinos are a seriously endangered species that have been hunted by poachers for decades and an estimated 5,000 animals are currently left in the wild.

There are several zoos working on increasing the number of captive animals, and the birth of the still undisclosed calf in Michigan is a small step in the right direction. The baby was born on Christmas Eve at 5:40 am, according to the zoo.

The calf’s mother, a 12-year-old woman named Doppsee, had never given birth before, so it was an all-on-deck scenario at the zoo despite the vacation.

advertisement

“As this is Doppsee’s first pregnancy, the animal care and veterinary staff will continue to follow Doppsee and her calf closely over the coming weeks,” said Dr. Doppsee. Ronan Eustace, vet at the Potter Park Zoo, in a press release. “But so far the rhino calf appears to be healthy and we have observed frequent breastfeeding shortly after birth, which is encouraging.”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dj9wGZ3j2b8 [/ embed]

The birth of the calf is an important opportunity for the park and the efforts to preserve the black rhino as a whole. As the park indicates, fewer than two black rhino calves are born in captivity each year, and with such a low number of populations, every new birth is vital for the survival of the species.

“This is a monumental moment for Potter Park Zoo that has cost our employees years of planning and hard work,” said director of Potter Park Zoo Cynthia Wagner in a statement. “We are committed to preserving rhinos and can’t be more enthusiastic about this successful birth of black rhinos.”

Image source: Potter Park Zoo

advertisement