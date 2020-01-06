advertisement

Pope Francis was amazed when he filmed the unwanted attention of a pilgrim on St. Peter’s Square last week. As an early convert to Twitter, he has been active on social media since 2012. Indeed, social media bring the Pope and the Pope’s message closer to a wider audience. The Pope has 18.2 million followers on Twitter and 6.4 million on Instagram, which we mortals cannot understand. In fact, he is a social media influencer in the jargon of our time.

About the incident itself. It happened when the Pope went to the Christmas crib in Vatican City on Wednesday. The incident and its aftermath offer an interesting window on the world or rather two worlds. The different experiences and expectations within the Catholic Church become clear.

An invasion of personal space seems to increase physiological stress, reduce our ability to concentrate and lead to impulsive decisions. As if you were hitting someone away

Believing Catholics have a potentially insatiable appetite for the Pope’s presence and will endure the crowds and the long wait at a quick glance at the Pope. On the other hand, the now older man who is the Pope is striving for a quick passage through this human mill.

The video clip begins with the Pope, who likes to deal with the crowd. In fact, the incident culminates in knocking a pilgrim away to try to make physical contact with a small child carried on his guardian’s shoulder. We can therefore assume that the Pope, although he is happy to have contact with pilgrims, by deciding to shake hands with a child, expresses his interest in a short and carefree exchange.

A good idea, it is easier to be an angel if no one ruffles your feathers. By approaching the crowd in this way, the Pope can preserve his personal space. It is important for all of us to protect our personal space. So we can feel safe and concentrate on the task at hand. An invasion of personal space seems to increase physiological stress, reduce our ability to concentrate and lead to impulsive decisions. As if you were hitting someone away.

Likewise, the way we use our personal space can be seen as a form of communication. We communicate messages about those we are willing to interact with by managing our personal space and social distances. Even my eight week old nephew cracked it. He signaled quite effectively on New Year’s Day who he wanted to share the personal space with, whom he didn’t want to have physical contact with. We may be a little more subtle when it comes to managing personal space with age, but we continue to manage our personal space with speed.

The pilgrims share the space in a way that many of us would not tolerate in everyday life. And while I was in St. Peter’s Square, like many Irish, my interest in seeing His Holiness address the crowd, as he often does on a Sunday afternoon, was waning.

In St. Peter, many pilgrims who are particularly committed to religion like to carry the crowd. And not only Catholic pilgrims like to suffer from crowds. It is estimated that up to 30 million Hindus wanted to bathe together at the Mela Festival in a single day. The most amazing thing is that followers sardoned at the confluence of the Ganges report joy and exhilaration. This passion is shown in the pilgrim who records Francis in the video and then does not let him go. Strong beliefs and the belief that the Pope is the earthly representation of Christ are likely to drive their behavior. Worldly considerations such as personal space become pale when you think you are facing divinity.

The Pope and his staff of all people should understand that. Perhaps another surprising aspect of the incident is that it could even happen. Given his global following, the behavior of the Pope is subject to scrutiny. And the fact that much of his written and oral message is moral: encouraging people to think about justice, justice, and protecting the most vulnerable in society must be reproachless.

Shortly after the video incident, he warned that we are fighting all forms of violence against women and girls. This mismatch between the pope’s verbal and non-verbal words offered the “twitteratti” an open goal.

Those who criticized the Pope for being unnecessarily aggressive or not taking the time to speak to the desperate pilgrim were never in the Vatican camp anyway

In the digital age, executives are rarely part of the crowd and there are many cameras aimed at them. Social media is increasingly dependent on visual images. The importance of images, memes or videos for current social media cannot be overstated. Instagram as a social medium relies entirely on images. TikTok, the new platform particularly popular with teenagers, is a video sharing app. The power of images often lies in their ability to grasp non-verbal communication. Indeed, it may be time for the Vatican to improve its capabilities. I expect developments.

Although the Pope and the Vatican have undoubtedly been burned by this recent incident, their relationship with social media is unlikely to end. Those who criticized the Pope for being unnecessarily aggressive or not taking the time to speak to the desperate pilgrim were never in the Vatican camp anyway. The Pope’s ability to influence this group was already negligible.

On the other hand, those who identify highly with the Church or the Pope will be forgiven for his mistake. We know this not only from a number of studies in social psychology, but also from the way committed followers like to justify the sins of their political leaders. And often they didn’t even have the grace to ask forgiveness.

Orla Muldoon is a professor of psychology at the University of Limerick

