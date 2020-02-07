advertisement

BROOKLYN, NY – MARCH 10: Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard (5) during the second half of the 2017 semi-final game of the New York Life ACC tournament between North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils on March 10, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn , NY. | Photo by Rich Graessle / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Basically, Duke is more likely to win the first game and UNC the second game.

Exploding sneakers. A faulty elbow and a bloody nose. Last-second jumpers who landed like gut strikes.

Ah, memories!

You have played 24 games in the past ten years, completing four of the last nine seasons with encounters in the ACC tournament. Duke won three tournament competitions and won the ACC title – two double-digit victories in the 2011 final and semi-final in 2017 and a 74-73 triumph in the 2019 semi-final. UNC won by five in the 18 half.

North Carolina has won six of the last 10 games between the couple in total. Duke won 20 of the 36 sessions (55.6 percent) over Roy Williams’ tenure in Chapel Hill.

Three of the last five NCAA champions from the two schools have wiped their season series, UNC 2009 and Duke 2010 and 2015.

They are about to start their competition in the second century, 100 consecutive years later, and probably many more.

For much of Williams’ tenure, schools followed a surprisingly different pattern in their annual ranks. The order in which they were played was less important than the location of their regular seasonal games.

Wherever the teams met for the first time was the benefit for Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils – eleven times on 16 occasions (68.8 percent). In return, it was advisable to use the tar heels. In the second meeting, Carolina won 10 out of 16 (62.5 percent), regardless of the venue.

Given the struggles of heels in 2020, chances are good that the pattern will continue this week, even if they reintegrate aspiring star Cole Anthony into their lineup.

ADDITION

National champions from ACC year after winning the crown

(W indicates the women’s team)

year

Page? ˅

winner

2004

@NC

duke

@D

duke

2005

@D

duke

@NC

NC

2006

@NC

duke

@D

NC

2007

@D

NC

@NC

NC

2008

@NC

duke

@D

NC

2009

@D

NC

@NC

NC

2010

@NC

duke

@D

duke

2011

@D

duke

@NC

NC

ACCT

duke

2012

@NC

duke

@D

NC

2013

@D

duke

@NC

duke

2014

@NC

NC

@D

duke

2015

@D

duke

@NC

duke

2016

@NC

duke

@D

NC

2017

@D

duke

@NC

NC

ACCT

duke

2018

@NC

NC

@D

duke

ACCT

NC

2019

@D

NC

@NC

NC

ACCT

duke

2020

@NC

2.8

@D

3.7

