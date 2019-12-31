advertisement

Avengers: Endgame, now available for streaming on Disney + and HBO, is still one of the most talked-about films of the year, despite the fact that it was in the cinema about eight months ago. Thanks to the most epic MCU film ever made, thanks to a decade of story-making, fans are enormously enthusiastic about what will come in Phase 4, which will start on 1 May 2020 with Black Widow.

In contrast to earlier stages, the next installment of the MCU includes TV shows on Disney + that tie in with the six independent films set for that period. We will see the same characters appear in both TV series and stand-alone films, where Marvel sets up all the new puzzle pieces that can grow into a different endgame-like epic within a few years. Now that Thanos is dead, we have no idea what is going to happen in the MCU, but there is an important detail in Endgame that can help us steer us in the right direction.

MCU phase 4 schedule

Before we get started, let’s repeat all the MCU Phase 4 titles that Marvel has announced, in chronological order:

advertisement

Black Widow – 1 May 2020

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Fall 2020

The Eternals – November 6, 2020

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 12 February 2021

WandaVision – spring 2021

Loki – spring 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 7, 2021

Spider-Man July 3 – 16, 2021

What if … – Summer 2021

Hawkeye – fall 2021

Ms Marvel – fall 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder – November 5, 2021

Moon Knight – TBD

She-Hulk – TBD

The most important detail of endgame

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVd2eBPrQjU (/ embed)

Endgame has a heartbreaking moment that pays off almost immediately. It is the unexpected five-year leap (at the start of the clip above) that makes it clear to the public that what Thanos did had long-lasting effects on the universe and the earth in particular. Everyone is still figuring out how to deal with that loss. And then in 2023 we are suddenly in a version of the earth that is much darker than we might have expected.

Best of all, the five years that have just passed are not erased at the end, forcing everyone to cope with both the unexpected loss of their loved ones and the shock of recovery. That jump in time is also a great trick that will help Marvel move the story, because it can interrupt the continuity of 2023 and introduce other heroes with the help of prequels. That means we can make informed estimates about the MCU Phase 4 timeline.

MCU Phase 4 Timeline

Until we get closer to 2023, it is likely that many of the films and TV series that were meant to introduce brand new heroes will be prequels that take place well before the endgame. However, some of them will slowly advance the story as we get closer to 2023 in real life. And there will be at least a few in 2023.

Here is the same list of Phase 4 movies with guesses about when the action can happen compared to Endgame:

Black Widow – May 1, 2020 – Confirmed prequel

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Fall 2020 – After Endgame

The Eternals – November 6, 2020 – Confirmed prequel

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 12 February 2021 – Prequel

WandaVision – Spring 2021 – After Endgame

Loki – Spring 2021 – After Endgame (this is the Loki 2012 that stole the Tesseract)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 7, 2021 – Before and after the endgame

Spider-Man July 3 – 16, 2021 – After the endgame and far from home

What if … – Summer 2021 – Alternative stories that have no impact on the MCU

Hawkeye – Fall 2021 – After Endgame

Ms Marvel – Fall 2021 – Prequel

Thor: Love and Thunder – November 5, 2021 – After the endgame

Moon Knight – TBD – Prequel

She-Hulk – TBD – Prequel

Keep in mind that these are just guesses (apart from the few shows and films previously discussed by their makers), but it gives a bit more context for the future of the MCU … or the past.

Image source: Chelsea Lauren / Variety / Shutterstock

.

advertisement