It’s a thin market for sedans of every stripe these days as utility vehicles fix the road. But in terms of sleek styling, two-door cars like the Volkswagen Jetta are hard to beat.

The 2020 Jetta GLI is essentially the Golf GTI’s sport-sedan attack. The Theft has a history dating back six generations and over many decades.

Visually, the GLI closely mirrors the basic Jetta that was all new for 2019. No longer considered a small car, the Jetta’s aerodynamic trim, with its carefully drawn lines, can convince you it’s bigger than it actually is. Exclusive to the GLI is a special front skirt with a red robe, a honeycomb-style black grille, increased lower air intake, added side skirts, a rear spoiler and unique 18-inch wheels (16 inches) are standard on non-GLI Jettas).

Compared to the previous Jetta, there are small benefits in all major dimensions. An increase in interior volume is particularly noticeable in the rear seat area.

The Jetta is built using the latest Volkswagen MBQ platform, which is also the basis for a number of other VW and Audi models. It is stronger than the previous platform, which is important for overall ride quality, comfort and a smooth ride.

The regular-powered Jetta has a very compatible suspension that uses a (solid) rear axle of rotation rather than the previous multi-link independent configuration. The latter rotates, however, for GLI, reducing the car’s stance by 1.5 centimeters. The result is a more accurate return along with significantly less jumps on rough surfaces. The GLI also has a limited-slip differential plus larger diameter brake rotors of the same type found on the GTI and the Golf Golf Sport.

Key to the GLI’s performance is a four-cylinder four-cylinder engine with a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That’s an 18-horse and 51-pound increase over the previous GLI, and 81/74 more than the base Jetta.

Equipped with a six-speed manual transmission (a seven-speed automatic is available), the GLI’s turbocharged engine has plenty of thrust, while producing a nice rumble in the lower rev range. However, there is enough cabin insulation to keep the sound from getting annoying. There is enough punch to break the tires Free and generous rubber application delivers a bird-like jumper from the turbocharger system.

Seven-speed automatic fuel consumption is dependent on 9.3 l / 100 km in the city, 7.2 on the highway and 8.4 combined (manual transmission models are also available).

All GLI models come with a choice of driving mode with normal, sporty, eco and custom settings. A comfortable mode is optional. Sport mode is especially enjoyable as it sharpens the throttle, steers the steering wheel and enhances the twin symphony.

One of the few GLI complaints had to do with the bottom of a driver not falling down, thus getting the clutch legs functioning.

GLI pricing starts at $ 33,350 (incl. Destination fees) for basic beautification, which comes with dual zone climate control, 20-inch touchscreen, heated side mirrors, heated front seats, rain wipers and an eight-speaker Beatsaudio system sound.

Standard extras include a panoramic power cover, leather-covered seats (eight-way power for the steering wheel) and a customizable 26-centimeter digital display.

A 35th Anniversary Edition GLI has unique wheels, interior trim and body colors

All optional versions have a number of dynamic safety technologies, however pedestrian detection and lane departure warning are noticeably absent.

As a true sport sedan, the GLI performs its role competently, and it brings a lot of driving pleasure that rival models created by Germany cost much more. If all of its competitors were dressed similarly – and it looked clean and sharp – the sedan segment would no doubt be more vibrant than it is.

Seeds you should know: 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

Type: Compact two-wheeled, front-wheel-drive sedan

Engine (h.p.): 2.0-liter DOHC I-4, turbocharged (228)

Transmissions: Six-speed manual; seven-speed automated manual

Market Position: Compact sporty sedan sedans such as the GLI are not common as most shoppers are drawn to less expensive versions with modest power plants, or for smaller utility models with larger cargo space.

Points: Attractive styling with split lines is a definite plus. • Internal appointments can be made with a high-tech instrument. • The standard turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine delivers more than enough punch.

• Six-speed gearbox that changes precisely. • Basic and optional cuts are missing in some active safety technology items.

Active safety: Blind spot warning with backup inter-traffic alert (std.); active cruise control (optional); emergency braking (optional)

L / 100 km (city / hour) 9.3 / 7.2; Base price (including destination) $ 33,350

BY COMPARISON

Sedan Honda Civic Si

Basic Pricing: $ 32,000

Coupe and Sedan versions come with a 205-h.p. turbo I-4. Type R makes 306 h.p.

Subaru WRX

Base Price: $ 32,150

Tamer 268-h.p. price version 310-h.p. STI comes with standard AWD.

Hyundai Elantra GT N Line

Basic Pricing: $ 29,250

A compact lid model that is fitted with a 201 hour clock. 1.6-liter turbo I-4.

-written by Malcom Gunn, Managing Partner at Wheelbase Media

Although the turbocharged 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged four-cylinder has no more horsepower than before, it has an incredible 51-pound-feet of torque. Photo credit: Volkswagen

Make no mistake about it: VW interiors are almost the best in the business. Where else can you feel like riding a luxury sports sedan from Germany for less than $ 35,000. Photo credit: Volkswagen

