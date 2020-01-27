advertisement

Throughout the 15th season of Criminal Minds, we expect a number of reviews of our arrival, among other things. This is a show with a long and particularly impressive history and we definitely don’t want them to shy away from it. Celebrate your successes! We feel particularly comfortable this way because we know that there are so few other shows that are in no way inferior to what it has had over the years.

What makes episode 5 so nostalgic on Wednesday? This time it comes through a guest star! At the end of the quick look below, you see Tony Denison as Wayne Weigart, a character who was the last to appear in the first few days of the series. We don’t think it’s a coincidence to bring Major Crimes’s album back here – this is one of those cute little gifts for long-time fans of the series who remember those early episodes. Remember that Criminal Minds is also involved in syndication around the world. If you haven’t watched live for a long time, chances are that the character will appear in repetitions.

This little glimpse into Weigart’s dangerous Unsub operation is about a possible imitation of a serial killer investigation. There are a lot of dangerous things in this episode as you will eventually see the characters of Matt Simmons and Luke Alvez who are forced to face a serious threat … one that could end their lives.

We know that there is a danger – after all, that’s Criminal Minds. Why not stop enjoying a bit of nostalgia along the way?

What do you want to see when it comes to Criminal Minds Season 15, Episode 5?

