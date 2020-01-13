advertisement

On Saturday evening, CBS surprised Steelers’ former head coach Bill Cowher to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Centennial Class. Halfway through the Seahawks-Packers game, it was Fox’s turn to surprise one of them when Pro Football HOF President David Baker surprised former cowboy head coach Jimmy Johnson and told him he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Incredible moment.

The legendary @ Dallascowboys trainer @JimmyJohnson is told live on TV that he is the newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/GK3jlSlWRz

– FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 13, 2020

This was a little less surprising than Cowher’s announcement the night before, but it was still a great moment. In an emotional speech, Johnson thanked his assistant coaches and players who brought him to Canton.

With a nice gesture from Fox, a camera caught Troy Aikman’s reaction when he saw that his trainer found out that he was going to enter the HOF. The expression of pride and emotion on Aikman’s face says it all.

A look at @ TroyAikman’s reaction to his former coach @JimmyJohnson joining the Hall of Fame. #FootballIsFamily pic.twitter.com/8Y8Go8wIni

– FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX), January 13, 2020

Johnson was one of the most successful head coaches in the 90s. Johnson built his team around Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvan and transformed the cowboys into a dynasty in the first half of the decade. As a two-time Super Bowl champion, the cowboys won a third in four years, especially with Johnson’s players, and it wasn’t long before the cowboys fell from the top and never returned.

Additional candidates will be announced on Wednesday. Being admitted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is an honor for anyone who has spent their career in the game. For people like Bill Cowher, Jimmy Johnson, and the rest of the class, be it in front of millions of people or at home with the family, it is a special moment to know that you are being accepted and one that you will never forget.

