An elderly man in serious condition after being hit by a bus in Burnaby

The RCMP believe the man, 82, was not at a crossroads at the time

An elderly man is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in Burnaby early Monday morning.

Burnaby RCMP said the 82-year-old was hit at the intersection of Imperial Road and Royal Oak Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Police believe the man was not in a marked hitch when he was struck.

The mountains are asking anyone who has seen the collision, or may have photographic footage in the area around the time of the collision, to call police at 604-646-9999.

