advertisement

(CNN) – An arrest warrant has been issued for former NFL player Antonio Brown after a fight with a delivery person at Brown’s home in South Florida, police said.

advertisement

Brown is faced with one count of battery burglary, burglary of an unoccupied transportation and criminal calamity less than $ 1,000, according to Hollywood Police Department.

The alleged victim told the police that he was delivering household items that Brown had stored in California when the alleged incident occurred, a complaint says. Brown and his coach, Glenn Holt, “battered” the alleged victim in Brown’s Hollywood house on Tuesday afternoon, the Hollywood police said earlier.

No charges were lodged against Brown, who according to the police tried in vain to make contact.

The investigation began with a 911 call made by someone about a failure at Brown’s house in Hollywood, about 25 miles north of downtown Miami.

The driver of the delivery vehicle said he requested payment of $ 4,000 to deliver the household goods, the complaint said. When Brown refused, the driver started to leave.

As he drove away, “Brown grabbed a stone and threw it” at the driver’s truck, creating a “small dent and paint chip” on the driver’s side door, the complaint says.

The driver said in the complaint that he was returning to Brown’s house after his management said Brown was willing to pay the outstanding $ 4,000, and an additional payment of $ 860 for the vehicle damage and the driver’s extra time.

Brown paid the $ 4,000 but refused to pay the extra amount, and the driver climbed back into the truck to leave, the complaint says.

Brown argued with the driver, climbed into his vehicle and “started physically grabbing and pulling the alleged victim,” tearing his shirt and causing multiple grazes, the complaint says. That’s when Holt, Brown’s coach, pulled Brown off the driver, the complaint says.

Holt, then demanded the driver’s keys to get Brown’s possession, the complaint says.

When the driver refused to hand over the keys, “Holt went into the vehicle and grabbed the keys from the ignition,” the complaint said. Hold unlocked the truck and Brown and several friends “got into the side of the truck and started removing boxes,” the complaint says.

The group began throwing items back into the truck and damaged property after the alleged victim said they had removed items that belonged to others, the complaint said.

Brown “retired to his home and closed the door” when the police arrived, the complaint says.

The Hollywood police said, “Officers tried to contact Mr. Brown but were unsuccessful.”

The victim said that according to the complaint he had sustained injuries, including scratches in his neck, shoulder and forearm and a cut on his fingertip.

Holt, 35, from Miami Lakes, was arrested for a battery burglary crime, police officer Christian Lata told reporters Tuesday night.

There is no lawyer mentioned for Holt in the online court records of Broward County. He was detained earlier in the county jail with a $ 20,000 bond loan. Online records about the status of Holt were not available on Wednesday evening.

CNN’s attempts to reach a representative for Brown were not immediately successful.

Brown without an NFL team after accusation of rape

Brown had a tumultuous 2019 that let him out of the NFL.

Long a star with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the seven-fold Pro Bowl selection was traded to Oakland in March. But he quickly welcomed his welcome and Oakland released him before the 2019 season began.

The New England Patriots signed him in September, but three days later one of his former off-season athletic trainers filed a lawsuit that accused him of rape and assault in 2017 and 2018.

Brown’s lawyer at the time said the relationship was consensual and that “Mr. Brown denies any allegation in the court case. “Brown also resisted his prosecutor.

Brown played one game with the Patriots, but the team released him on September 20, days after the lawsuit was filed.

.

advertisement