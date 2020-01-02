advertisement

Alternative stories are always interesting to look at. When Michael Collins was murdered in August 1922, he was the main architect and protagonist of a young independent Ireland waiting to be rebuilt from the ashes after years of brutal war.

As an extremely charismatic man with an amazing intellect, coupled with excellent organizational skills, it is fascinating to consider which path Ireland would have taken under his responsibility if he had not been cut back in his prime.

advertisement

What impressed me most when researching my new novel A Great Beauty was Collins’ flexibility and adaptability to the circumstances. Overnight, he passed his hiding life during the War of Independence and became the center of intense public fascination when he arrived in London as part of the peace delegation. Instead of shying away from this attention and this media hype, Collins quickly adjusted to it.

Surprisingly, Collins was in high demand in London’s high society. Through his relationship with Lady Hazel Lavery, which is the subject of my novel, he got to know the fashionable set in London and quickly became friends with him. The friendships he made there show that Collins didn’t think you had to be anti-British to be pro-Irish.

October 1921: Me, Michael Collins, in London for the negotiations that resulted in the December 1921 Anglo-Irish Treaty. Photo: Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Lady Lavery on a £ 100 banknote. Picture: Arthur Carron / Collins

Before 1916 he lived in London for many years as an official at the post office. Perhaps this gave him a better understanding of the British character, which helped him build closer ties than other Irish delegates.

Collins received much criticism for the close ties he had established when he returned to Dublin after signing the contract in London. It was even ridiculously hinted by Countess Markievicz during the contract debate in Dáil that he was engaged to the king’s only daughter, Princess Mary.

If Collins had lived in Irish politics and remained a major force, a very different relationship between the two islands would have emerged after independence – a less contradictory and more cooperative relationship that would have been infinitely more advantageous for both countries. However, this could have meant that in the new independent Ireland, Collins was only considered a puppet of the British government and never rocked the boat too much for fear of upsetting the former gentlemen.

When the unlawful armed forces occupied the four courts in June 1922, Collins did not want to attack his fellow countrymen and former comrades, knowing that this would trigger a civil war. His hand was forced by the British Secretary of State for the Colonies, Winston Churchill, who warned Collins that if he did not restore order, the British would send their troops to it. Would Collins have always followed the British government’s will to avoid reprisals that would have resulted in reducing his overarching desire for a republic to a dream?

Financing was one of the biggest problems that Ireland faced after independence. Collins is an accountant by profession. His organizational skills were notorious and his bookkeeping meticulous. Collins was the first Treasury Secretary to organize a large loan for a national loan to finance the new state before independence was achieved.

Collins’ ability to raise funds and loans would have been a lifeline to rebuild the nation after independence. With his natural flair, he would have used the friendships he had made with powerful people abroad to collect the urgently needed funds. His exceptional organizational skills, which he had ironically learned in British civil service, would have been an enormous advantage for the new state.

October 1921: Michael Collins in London for the negotiations that resulted in the December 1921 Anglo-Irish Treaty. Photo: Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Pro Cathedral Dublin 1922: The funeral of Michael Collins from Sir John Lavery

It’s hard to see how the catastrophic Anglo-Irish economic war of the 1930s would have been had Collins taken the lead. Land pensions, which Irish farmers should continue to pay back to the British government, were anchored in the contract. It is highly unlikely that Collins would have broken a condition of the contract that he had fought so hard to deliver and succeed.

Also because of the close ties Collins entered into in London, he is unlikely to pursue policies as hostile as de Valera in the 1930s. The mere fact that Collins is an auditor with a keen eye for business would have seen the folly of an economic war with Ireland’s main trading partner amid a global depression that has caused widespread economic destruction to the country.

While de Valera successfully rowed Ireland further from Britain and the Empire in the 1930s, the country under Collins would have remained anchored in both countries. When the economic war ended in 1938 with the Anglo-Irish trade agreement, one condition was the return of the three seaports Lough Swilly, Spike Island and Bere Haven, which Britain had originally kept after the 1921 treaty.

Had there been no economic war with Collins in power, these ports would have remained in British hands, making Irish neutrality impossible during World War II. In any case, the relationship between the two countries would have remained much stronger, so Collins would likely have stood by his old opponent Churchill as an ally as other empire countries, such as Canada and Australia.

The consequences of Ireland being an ally during the war are immense, with regular bombings on Dublin and Cork, and the higher risk of direct Nazi invasion. Ireland’s strategic location in the North Atlantic would have made it a key player. American and British bases were built here.

When the country moved into the 1950s, however, after avoiding the 1930s economic war and 1940s isolation, it would not have seen another decade of poverty and mass emigration. After the war, the country would most likely have become a member of NATO. When the British Empire collapsed, the country would have become a commonwealth rather than a republic.

Sociologist Justin Evers believes that Collins’ death is primarily due to the fact that the country’s economic and social development has been significantly delayed. “If Collins had lived and been in power, the progress of the 1960s would have started decades earlier.”

Perhaps this is the greatest tragedy for Collins’ early death. If Collins had lived, Ireland might have found its place in the world much earlier, with self-confidence that was sadly lacking after many failures after independence.

With Collins at the forefront, Ireland would certainly have had an outer, more dynamic and more advanced image on the world stage than the poor, regressive image for which it became increasingly famous after independence.

Andrew O’Connor is the author of A Great Beauty (Poolbeg, € 15.99)

advertisement