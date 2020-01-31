advertisement

An air ambulance landed in a Derbyshire town in response to a collision between a pickup truck and a pedestrian this afternoon.

Derbyshire police were called to the scene of the incident at Stanton Road, Ilkeston, just before 3 p.m.

Crews from the East Midlands Ambulance Service also assisted and treated a male pedestrian on the scene.

A Derbyshire police spokeswoman said: “We have been called to report on a collision between a van and a pedestrian at 2:55 pm.

“Ground paramedics treated the pedestrian who was aware and breathing on the scene. His injuries are not thought to have changed his life.

“Stanton Road has now reopened.”

The police asked the witnesses to the accident to help them investigate the incident.

Anyone who has witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to call the Derbyshire police at 101, quoting reference 671 as of Friday 31 January.

