Police officers discovering this car on its roof in an embankment off the A38 south near Ripley were concerned that the driver had suffered serious injuries.

But when members of the Derbyshire Roads police unit rushed to the shore to the car in the ditch, they discovered that the driver had disappeared.

Other emergency services were called to the scene on Saturday evening and serious concerns for the driver’s well-being were expressed.

A National Air Police Service helicopter flew over the site and the flight crew soon saw the driver who, when rude, gestured unharmed.

The car is then taken away

(Image: Derbyshire Road Police Unit)

Police on the ground soon discover that he is drunk and he is arrested, according to a tweet on the Derby Roads Policing Unit Twitter site.

The Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service also tweeted the incident, which is said to have taken place around 11 p.m. As no one was immediately found or trapped in the car, firefighters said they left the scene with the police.

