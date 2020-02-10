advertisement

An Argentine second division match between Independiente Rivadavia and Atlanta was abandoned on Sunday after police said they were unable to guarantee security as armed fans fought on the terraces.

The referee removed the players on the field shortly after a one-shot stop and stopped the game for 20 minutes as the fighting erupted before finally deciding to call the match 0-0.

Television pictures showed fans armed with knives and burning flags after one of the goals at Mendoza Stadium.

Both clubs said on Twitter that the game had been abandoned as police were unable to provide security.

Argentine media group TyC Sports reported that two people were injured.

The incident is the latest in a long string of violent clashes in and around Argentine football fields with much of the violence involving locks barrels, hooligan firms attached to many of the clubs.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

