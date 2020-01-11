advertisement

As with almost every other major film and TV awards ceremony where hostless ceremonies were held, NBC tries to keep the favorites at the center of the Golden Globes.

The network announced on Saturday morning that Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will host the Globes again in 2021. The couple previously hosted for three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015.

The announcement was made on the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, where Poehler himself made a surprise visit. While Poehler pretended to be one of NBC’s chief communications officers, she relayed the message in the third person, saying that her reality show “Making It” will return in season three.

The globes had a unique hosting history, essentially the reversal of the Oscars and Emmys, both of which had long celebrated stars in the center, but have been hosted decentrally since then. Apart from a one-year experiment in 1995, the Globes never had a host before Ricky Gervais had a three-way goal of his own from 2010 to 2012.

Gervais’ return to the hosting gig earlier this week has sparked criticism from IndieWire and elsewhere, having shown both transphobic comments and uninspired performance during the ceremony in the past. Poehler and Fey offer the chance to bring back a duo with a proven track record on all fronts.

It also gives NBC the ability to return network faces to the hosting location. Aside from the relative wildcard team of Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh last year, late night stars Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers complete the list of Golden Globes hosts from the past decade.

“NBC has long been home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to spread the great news that they would host the Globes again.” NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy said in the official announcement.

Earlier this week, ABC announced that the Oscars would air again without a host. The network also has broadcast rights for this year’s Emmys and is still open to the idea of ​​having someone at the top of the night when September is over.

No date is known for the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

