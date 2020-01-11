advertisement

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will return in 2021 to host the Golden Globes.

Poehler announced the news when he mimicked NBC Entertainment’s executive vice president of communications at Pasadena Chip Sullivan on the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour on Saturday morning.

advertisement

“There are no two funnier people anywhere,” said Poehler-as-Chip Sullivan.

Also read: NBC orders 10-part series on natural history ‘The New World’ from the producer ‘Planet Earth II’

The couple last hosted the award ceremony in 2015.

The date for the 2021 Golden Globes has not yet been announced. Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes 2020, which aired last Sunday.

“NBC has long been home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’re going to host the Globes again.” Paul Telegdy, chair of NBC Entertainment, said.

Also read: NBC’s “Lincoln Rhyme” debut gathers enough viewers to beat WWE’s “SmackDown” but not “Hawaii Five-0”

Fey is co-creator and executive producer along with Robert Carlock of an upcoming untitled comedy series with Ted Danson as Mayor of Los Angeles. Holly Hunter will also be involved in the project produced by Universal Television.

Fey is known for playing Liz Lemon in “30 Rock”. Poehler is known for her portrayal of Leslie Knope in NBC’s popular comedy series “Parks and Recreation”. She is also the executive producer of the Netflix comedy series “Russian Doll”. “As well as the executive producer and co-host of NBC’s” Making It “. She will be executive producer and co-star in Fox’s upcoming animated series” Duncanville “.

Oscar 2020: we predict nominations in all 24 categories (photos)

Steve Pond, editor of TheWrap Awards, offers his selection for this year’s Oscar nominees in all 24 categories.

best picture

“The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little woman” “Marriage story” “1917” (shown)

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” If the number of nominees increases to nine: “Ford v Ferrari”

Best director Pedro Almodóvar, “Pain and Glory” Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured)



Best actress Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture)

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Robert De Niro, “The Irishman” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture)

The best supporting actress Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” (pictured)

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Best supporting actor Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” (pictured) Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best adapted script “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little Women” (in the picture) “The Two Popes”

Best original screenplay “Knives Out” (pictured) “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best camera “The Irishman” “Joker” “The lighthouse” (in the picture) “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Best film cut “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured) “The Irishman” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Best original score

“Joker” “Little woman” “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured)

Best original song “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” “I will love myself again” by “Rocketman” “Spirit” by “The Lion King” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” “Wild Rose” “Glasgow” (pictured)



Best costume design “Dolemite is my name” “Jojo Rabbit” “Little woman” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Rocketman” (in the picture)

Best production design

“The Irishman” (in the picture) “Little woman” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Best makeup and hairstyling “Bombshell” (in the picture)

“Joker” “Judy” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Rocket Man”

Best sound editing “Ford v Ferrari” “Joker” “1917” (shown) “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best sound mix “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured) “Joker” “1917” “Rocket Man” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best visual effects “Avengers: Endgame” (pictured)

“The Irishman” “The Lion King” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best international feature film “Corpus Christi” “Les Miserables” “Parasite” (pictured) “Pain and fame” “Those who stayed”

Best animated feature “Frozen II” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture)



Best documentary

“American factory” “Apollo 11” (shown) “The cave” “For Sama” “Honey Country”

Best animated short film “Dcera (daughter)” “Kitbull” (pictured) “Mind My Mind” “The Physics of Mourning” “Sister”

Best live action short “Small hands” “Miller & Son” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Refugee”

Best documentary short film “Fire in paradise” (in the picture) “Spirits of the Sugar Land” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Previous slide

Next slide

Steve Pond, editor of TheWrap Awards, selects all of this year’s nominees

Steve Pond, editor of TheWrap Awards, offers his selection for this year’s Oscar nominees in all 24 categories.

advertisement