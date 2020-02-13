Jonathan Cooper has never lost faith. The Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Democratic voter knew he would vote for Amy Klobuchar after the Minnesota Senator announced her candidacy in a Minnesota snowstorm a year ago.

“It’s down to earth, it’s real, it’s tough,” he says of the noise of supporters at their election party in Concord, New Hampshire. “The media has been talking about four candidates since this summer and she has found her way – now they have to sit up and listen.”

Klobuchar’s surprising third-place performance was one of the findings from the New Hampshire area code on Tuesday. It also offered some comforting trends for those looking for safety in this unpredictable race.

First, it debunked the theory that debates don’t matter – a significant number of voters cited Klobuchar’s performance in Friday night’s ABC debate as the reason for their decision. Second, in the last days of the campaign, more than half of the voters have decided, a trend that has benefited Klobuchar.

Questions raised

Apart from the momentum factor, this primary question raised as many questions as answers. As the dust settles on the Iowa and New Hampshire selection races, the Democrats remain unclear as to who their candidate for Donald Trump will be in the November presidential election.

Bernie Sanders was said to be the winner of the night. The Vermont socialist, who lost the 2016 Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton in one of the most bitter party struggles recently, showed his critics and the democratic establishment that he was back with a bang.

However, his victory was less emphatic than his followers would have liked. Ultimately, former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg made significant progress the week after Iowa, finishing less than 4,000 votes behind Sanders. At 25.8 percent, Sanders’ share of the vote was well below his 60 percent share of the New Hampshire primary vote in 2016 when he emphatically beat Clinton. While this points to the overcrowded democratic field, its lower proportion dampens all claims that this is his race for loss.

It also points to a still broken democratic party, in which no commanding person claims more than 30 percent of the vote.

However, there were some signs that the field could narrow significantly in the coming weeks. While Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet ended their presidential offerings on Tuesday, serious questions also concern the candidacies of Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, who finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Warren was friendly in her speech and congratulated Klobuchar in particular on “showing how wrong the experts can be when they count a woman”.

Although the Massachusetts Senator said supporters and donors that she intends to fight until Super Tuesday on March 3, many privately wonder how long she can stay in the race. Warren had invested a great deal of time and effort in the early election states of Iowa and New Hampshire – her disappointing performance in both states could make her candidacy unsuccessful.

Former Vice President Biden is also fighting a rearguard action as he tries to keep his stalled campaign on track. His early departure from New Hampshire on Tuesday to attend a campaign event in South Carolina instead underlines how his entire campaign is now dependent on the southern state, which will hold its main event on February 29.

With African-American voters making up more than half of South Carolina’s democratic voters, a decisive victory is essential for Biden there. Until then, the more immediate question will be whether he can continue to receive donations, especially if he scores below average in Nevada on February 22nd.

The continued fluidity of the democratic race could also benefit Mike Bloomberg, the New York billionaire who would skip the first races with the expectation that the poll would stay broken, Biden would fight and he could take on the moderate coat.

Since the main race is going as planned, he could be in a strong position on Super Tuesday. Should Buttigieg and Klobuchar not build on their momentum in the coming racially more diverse primary states, the race could result in Sanders against Bloomberg – two towering personalities who believe they have what it takes to beat Trump in November.