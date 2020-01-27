advertisement

Sundance: The actress, who has become a filmmaker, confronts the caustic power of evil with some big twists in a well-crafted dramatic horror entry.

Nothing good was hidden in an attic, and a big compliment to the first-time director Romola Garai for the cheeky mention of the woman who lives on the “top floor” (no attics here!) Before she removed the horror of her “amulet”. The actress, who became a filmmaker, is a haunted house thriller and examines the cost of a trauma. She begins her debut with a clear understanding of the genre tropes and the ability to use them for dramatic purposes. It’s an impressive first feature film, and while fans of brisk midnight films may be decoupled from the slow opening attraction, the film eventually evolves into something of a crazy body horror and a pronounced sense of mythology that heralds Garai’s arrival as a filmmaker.

A simple idea – a former soldier returns to an unstable city life and is eventually tapped to help a struggling mother and daughter in their creaking row house, which holds many secrets – Garai, who also wrote the film’s screenplay her horror bonafide to sneak into an uncomfortable story about trauma in all its forms. While “Amulet” mostly plays in the creaking row house, it also regularly moves into the past to document the once boring tasks of the soldier Tomaz (Alec Secareanu). The two periods soon cross in a surprising way, as it is Tomaz’s turn to occupy a largely empty outpost, and his new mission, which takes care of Magda (Carla Juri) and her confiscated mother (Anah Ruddin), has much more Similarities than one could have guessed at first.

Garai opens her film in this quiet forest, while Tomaz deals with everyday tasks, all the better to keep the creeping feeling at bay that his life in isolation is not entirely determined by himself. (Evidence of his life before his military career is given in insanely small pieces that never add up to much vagueness.) The cinematographer Laura Bellingham skillfully adapts her documentary skills to film Tomaz throughout the day, and her camera operator has the effect that he feels watched, even if he struggles in apparent loneliness. Two important things are about to happen: Tomaz discovers a strange carved amulet in the forest, and a traumatized woman stumbles into his camp. A few months later, back in London and with little to his name, these events will close the loop. While the film alternates between the past and the present, it seems impossible to remove the horrors of its time in the forest from its everyday life. They are and for good reason.

After an accident at his construction concert, Tomaz meets a friendly nun (Imelda Staunton) who tries to get him back on his feet with a somewhat unconventional new job that works (and lives with a struggling mother and daughter). “Forward is not the only way, Tomaz. There are other streets, ”she tells him, and who wouldn’t trust a friendly nun when it comes to anything? Meanwhile, Magda suffers from her own complaints, her mother is dying and her home is crumbling around her ears. All Tomaz has to do is help out around the house in exchange for room and board, and while it’s too good to be true on paper, it’s hardly appealing in practice.

There is the raging mother on the top floor, queasy close-ups of meat-filled dishes and a feeling of impurity that goes beyond bad pipes and peeling wallpaper. As the film unfolds, it begins to resemble another outstanding piece in the Sundance cast: Babak Anvari’s 2016 “Under the Shadow”, which also encompasses home-made characters, the always tight trauma of war and the feeling that something supernatural (or at least unnatural) is just lurking out of the frame. Secareanu, best known to local audiences for the gripping gay romance “God’s Own Country”, provides a gripping lead that can give rise to even the craziest twists that dominate the middle part of the film. Here’s a horror star who isn’t afraid of adequate reactions: there is at least one scene in which a distraught Tomaz looks at the terror in front of him, clutching his head in horror and disbelief, and repeating, as the majority of the film’s audience probably wants it react at exactly the same time.

And yet it also comes with a twist. When Garai tries to sell a possible romance between Tomaz and Magda that is linked by their strange common situation, “Amulet” reveals some new faults in Tomaz’s personality and experience in this distant forest. First introduced as our protagonist – and again as a good one – Garai’s slow questioning of her trail finds new perspectives and new horrors. The questions Garai asks are difficult ones, suitable both for their chosen genre, where ever-greater horror has been used to deal with everyday problems, and for more traditional dramas.

The central theme of “Amulet” is not “What does this creepy amulet have to do with the screaming woman in the attic?” But “What does absolution cost?” A person’s life? Asks Heady and those who Garai is often able to respond with a frightening, intelligent first look at their skills behind the camera.

Grade B-

“Amulet” was premiered in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Sales are currently being sought.

