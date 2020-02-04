advertisement

Senior officers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) attend the opening session of the AMISOM Area Commanders’ Conference in Mogadishu, Somalia (PHOTO / AMISOM)

MOGADISHU – Military commanders of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) met this morning to discuss the planned reduction of AMISOM military personnel in accordance with the recommendations of the UN Security Council.

The purpose of the meeting in Mogadishu was to allow AMISOM contingent commanders in the various sectors of Somalia to agree on operational issues before a two-day meeting of the Operations Coordination Committee (OCC) which started on Monday February 3, 2020.

AMISOM commanders, AMISOM troop-contributing country officials (TCC), international partners, and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) will attend the OCC meeting to discuss the situation security in Somalia.

AMISOM Force Commander Lieutenant-General Tigabu Yilma Wondimhunegn said that the OCC would discuss the security situation in Somalia and the realignment of planned operations with the revised concept of operations (CONOP) .

“The main agenda is the withdrawal based on the United Nations Security Council resolution of 2019, which states that we must withdraw 1000 more; the general security situation and future operations, in particular the redevelopment of CONOP 2020, ”said Lieutenant-General Tigabu.

Lieutenant-General Tigabu urged AMISOM contingent commanders to develop strategies for future operations and to agree to downsize without compromising security gains to date.

