According to Lyst, Amina Muaddi’s Gila glitter crystal sandals are the hottest women’s shoes in the world.

The shoes were ranked the second most sought-after women’s product on the fashion search platform number 2 in the fourth quarter of the world’s hottest fashion brands and products index, and ranked second behind Gucci’s GG logo. It was the first time that Muaddi created the index. Lyst requests for their products increased 73% in October and November.

Amina Muaddi Glinda sandals.

While Gucci was founded in the 1920s, Muaddi’s brand origin is much younger. The designer launched her label of the same name on the market in summer 2018 and received the award for the start of 2018 from FN a few months later. In December 2019, she was named FN Designer of the Year after gaining great popularity on Instagram and celebrity sets with well-known carriers such as Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa.

Kendall Jenner gets off in Amina Muaddi Gilda sandals in New York in June 2018.

Muaddi’s signature martini glass heels have even caught Rihanna’s attention. The two designers are now in business: As a freelance project, Muaddi designs shoes for Rihanna’s LVMH parent label Fenty. After Muaddi announced her Rihanna team, the search for her shoes spiked at Lyst by 50%.

Rihanna wears Amina Muaddi Naima sandals to celebrate in Barbados on April 27th.

Other shoes that make Lyst one of the 10 hottest women’s shoes include Dr. Martens Farylle, No. 8, with chunky leather boots made of ribbon lace, and Uggs Scuffette II, No. 9.

Meanwhile, Off-White held the hottest brand in the world on a quarterly comparison. Gucci came in second and Balenciaga third.

