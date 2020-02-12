While China is fighting the spread of the deadly corona virus, which has infected more than 44,000 people and killed at least 1,113 people, Putian, the sneaker-producing capital, is putting its shoe-making experience to face masks.

According to a report by Shine, a Shanghai Daily publication, the city now produces more than a million protective masks a day, although there are no factories that specialize in the product. Instead, a task force made up of government officials, the Putian Shoe Association, the Industry and Information Technology Bureau, and manufacturing executives, developed and implemented a plan to retrofit diaper factories to manufacture the three-layer masks and tapped shoe manufacturers to tackle the noses complement ear loops.

“We found the most difficult part [in mask making] to be fusion techniques, while the sewing, melting, welding, and UV sterilization systems would be useful in shoemaking companies,” said Chen Wenbiao, president of the Putian Shoe Association, the publication ,

Ten of the city’s shoe factories are now tasked with manufacturing 200,000 masks a day – enough to meet the needs of Putian’s nearly 3 million residents. According to Reuters, about a tenth of the city’s population is employed in the shoe trade, and brands like Nike, Puma and Adidas have been making sneakers in Putian for decades. This story has also led to a thriving counterfeit sneaker market, many of which are high enough to hold true.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus from its epicenter in Wuhan has put a strain on the supply of face masks in many parts of China, where tens of millions of residents now have to wear them every time they leave the house. As a result, a wide range of Chinese manufacturers are entering to meet demand, including oil and gas giants and automotive companies.

On Tuesday, a Chinese government researcher estimated that the virus could reduce the country’s GDP growth by up to one percentage point in 2020, and a report found that more than 400 companies worldwide – including Skechers USA Inc., Tapestry Inc. and Capri Holdings Ltd. – have already seen or forecast negative effects on their business.