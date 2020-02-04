advertisement

Concerned that misinformation about the coronavirus is spreading faster than the virus itself in southern California, LA District officials on Tuesday, February 4, warned people against racially profiling loved ones they fear were the disease and promised to suppress misinformation that can cause panic during such an outbreak.

“The worst thing that can happen right now is that people are getting the wrong information,” said Barbara Ferrer, the district’s public health director.

The virus, which manifests itself as a respiratory disease, was first discovered in Wuhan, the capital of the Chinese province of Hubei. Chinese health officials reported 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases on Monday, an increase of 2,829 in 24 hours. At least 427 people have died worldwide. 11 cases were reported in the United States, including six in California.

Concern has hit California on several fronts:

This image of the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases from January 2020 shows the new Coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV). This virus has been identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory disease that was first identified in Wuhan, China. (Centers for disease control and prevention via AP)

At a meeting of the board on Tuesday, regulators were concerned that the virus would spread worldwide and that minority populations would serve as a target group or “profiling”.

District officials drew attention to the possible panic that could be caused by misinformation, and planned to inform schools, businesses, and daycare centers for adults about how to respond when they are affected by symptomatic people.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger cited reports on social media calling people who suspected they were from China and could be sick while shopping. “Absolutely inappropriate,” said Barger.

Solis said the fraudulent document released last week warned people to stay away from certain Asian supermarkets and Panda Express restaurants.

The counterfeit paper bore the official logos of LA County, Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization. “It is clear that it arouses fear and racist prejudice,” she said.

Barger added: “There is no question that there is increased awareness of this. And with that comes the responsibility to act appropriately. “

While county health officials confirmed that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the San Gabriel Valley, the city of Alhambra canceled its annual New Year celebration for the past weekend. In return, nearly 14,000 people signed an online petition and asked Alhambra Unified to cancel classes until the end of the outbreak.

On Monday, Barger made a call to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to inform Mayors and leaders of 87 cities in Los Angeles County about the virus. “We would like to exchange data on those affected to a large extent via the district health ministry and our 2-1-1 hotline and provide the necessary guidelines to protect the further spread of the virus. It is important that we remove misinformation and suppress unnecessary panic, ”said Barger in a statement.

The district takes the following measures:

Assisting the CDC in safely transporting travelers from China to LAX who need to be quarantined at March Air Force Base;

Working with local healthcare providers to examine and treat people suspected of having coronavirus;

Coordination with schools, colleges and universities to ensure compliance with guidelines that exclude new arrivals from China for 14 days after their last exposure from public facilities, including schools;

Create logs to monitor US citizens and their families returning to LA County from China – they should remain in their homes for up to 14 days;

Monitoring of all people identified as close contacts for confirmed cases.

UCLA scientists said this week that traveler scanning for the coronavirus is not very effective and, on average, catches less than half of those infected.

Most infected travelers have no symptoms of the virus and do not know that they have been exposed. This emerges from a study by the scientists whose research is currently being examined. The study calls for improved screening methods at airports and other transport hubs.

“This obliges government officials and public health officials to monitor travelers upon arrival, isolate them, and track down contacts if they later fall ill,” said Professor James Lloyd-Smith, professor of ecology and evolution at UCLA Biology.

The county health authorities have also posted information about the virus on their website.

These suggested safety precautions have been taken if you suspect you have been exposed to the virus:

Get medical attention immediately;

Avoid contact with others unless you see a doctor.

Call the hospital before your arrival and tell them about your recent trips and symptoms.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not your hands) if you cough or sneeze.

If you or someone you know have traveled to Wuhan and feel sick, contact the LA County Department of Public Health.

City News Service contributed to this story.

